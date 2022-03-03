Catalonia calls for an ethical use of artificial intelligence

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) to automate or complement human decisions is becoming more and more common. These systems are used for tasks as disparate as determining the allocation of public aid, the granting of bank loans and even to help calculate the risk of recidivism of prisoners, as is the case in Catalonia. However, the machines are not perfect and can play all kinds of biases present in the databases from which they feed. Thus, there have been cases in which algorithms they amplify classist, sexist or racist discrimination that directly harms citizens.

That’s why the Catalan Authority for the Protection of Dades (APDCAT) has taken advantage of the celebration of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) to call for the development of ethical applications of these systems and to warn of their potential dangers. “We cannot appreciate the impact or the risks that it hides because AI transforms the world in an unprecedented way,” he said. Meritxell Borrasdirector of the public body.

On the panel, located in the area of ​​the 4YFNhas also participated Ricardo Baeza-Yates, Director of Research at the Institute of Experiential AI at Northeastern University in Silicon Valley, who has highlighted the challenges of this ethical design of algorithms: that they have to comply with established principles, that they are regulated by regulations and that they allow to cultural differences. And it is that part of the biases that can amplify the algorithms are already present in the databases. This is why these bases must not only be representative of the entire society, but must also be fairer so as not to reproduce discrimination or stereotypes from the past.

Among the potential misuses of AI, the indiscriminate use of video surveillance systems, facial recognition and the control of social behavior stand out. The legislation in which the European Union (EU) seeks to regulate this technology with the prohibition of these uses, in addition to the use of biometric data. However, several experts have denounced that the new European law leaves military technology out of regulation. The Government of Spain and Barcelona City Council have also taken steps to ensure greater public oversight of algorithms and ethical use of AI.