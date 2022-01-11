Catalonia expects to reach the peak of infections “in three or five days”

Catalonia possibly reach the contagion peak by covid-19 “in three or five days”, according to estimates of the Computational Biology and Complex Systems Group (Biocomsc) from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC). It foresees that patients with covid-19 in ucis become 600 throughout Catalonia (now there are 520). It would be a similar figure to that of the fifth wave (the summer) and less than the third (a year ago now). The latter had a peak of 731 patients in these units.

Even so, Biocomsc itself calls for caution and warns that current epidemiological data have “too many questions” mainly due to two reasons: the recent protocol changes of the Ministry of Health and the succession of holidays.

“Salut stopped testing positive contacts, pharmacies have begun to notify”, explains the Biocomsc researcher Daniel López-Codina. All this, together with Christmas, prevents knowing for sure how many new infections have actually occurred in recent weeks.

Even so, López-Codina says, “it is possible to have a deceleration [en el aumento de contagios]: this week or next week. “

Deaths don’t go up

It specifies that the epidemiological situation in Catalonia and Spain continues to be “very complex”. The virus, for the moment, continues to rise. “We are wrong because we have a huge number of cases. Because we have many hospitalizations and an increase in ucis. But the positive part is that mortality is not going up “, points out this researcher from Biocomsc.

The european environment not much more flattering. Countries like Denmark have a “very high” incidence and others like Ireland, France and Cyprus “continue to grow”. “There is not yet a general drop in cases, Far from it, “says López-Codina.

He believes that the next lifting of the curfew on January 21 does not have to mean an increase in cases, since nightlife will continue to be closed. “The situation will not change much”, think. But ask to be “aware” that “the pandemic is not over”, that the current situation is very extreme and that it is advisable to continue to be “rigorous and responsible”.