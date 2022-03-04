Catalonia now says that it will not remove the masks in the classrooms this Monday

The Department of Health will not begin to remove the masks from the classrooms this Monday, February 28, as the ‘minister’ Josep Maria Argimon had stated. This measure must be debated and approved in the Interterritorial Council of the Ministry of Health, something to be held next week.

Thus, Catalonia will ask the Interterritorial Council next week remove masks in classrooms, as stated this Friday Argimon in attention to the media.

This is a measure that Salut wants to apply gradually, starting for the little ones and ending with the high school students. Catalonia wanted it to be dealt with this week, but this issue had to be postponed due to the state’s political agenda these days.

The measure that Catalonia intends to approve is based on a report from the Spanish Association of Pediatrics in which it proposed a calendar for the progressive removal of the mask in schools, starting with first and second grade from Monday the 28th, and reinforcing ventilation. Third and fourth of primary, from March 14; fifth and sixth, from March 28; Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO), from April 25 and Baccalaureate, on May 9.

In an act for the two years of the first confirmed case of covid-19 in Catalonia, at the Hospital Clínic, the ‘conseller’ has looked back and has said that the end-of-life protocol would now be done differently, before the mourning processes that have not been able to close well (many people died alone in hospitals). “They are poorly closed duels and must be made explicit.”