Catalonia reports 2,403 covid-19 infections and no deaths

The Ministry of Health of Catalonia has declared this Sunday 22 less admitted by covid-19 (there is a total of 1,790 in all Catalan hospitals) and five critics less in the ucis (there is a total of 273 seriously ill).

In parallel, it has notified 2,403 new infections, a figure lower than that of the past days, but it must be taken into account that less is reported on weekends. On the other hand, this Sunday no deaths have been declared. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,290,717 have been infected in Catalonia and 26,459 have died.

In addition, the reproduction index (Rt) has risen two hundredths, to 0.68 points, while the risk of regrowth has fallen 53 points and is at 862. The positivity (indicator that reflects the percentage of positive tests in the last week) has been located in the 12.85%.

The WHO considers that the epidemic is controlled when this percentage does not exceed 5%. The ICumulative incidence at 14 days has dropped from 1,427.15 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 1,306.01 and of 7 days has fallen from 515.42 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 484.59. The CHAP attended this saturday 2,497 visits related to covid. In the worst moments of the sixth wave, there were 100,000 daily visits.

Between February 10 and 16, Catalonia has declared 221 deceased. The previous week there were 263. Doctors continue to focus on the fact that, despite the fact that the sixth wave is already declining, covid-19 is still a fatal infection.