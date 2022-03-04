Catalonia will eliminate quarantines in special education centers next week

Catalonia will eliminate the quarantines of the special education schools next week, thus equating them to the rest of the schools. This was announced this Wednesday by the ‘conseller’ of Health, Joseph Maria Argimon, who has participated in the press conference to assess the actions of the Seat company in the fight against covid-19.

However, Argimon has warned that epidemiological indicators, that had been going down for weeks, have “stagnated”. “Yesterday we had the same figures as on Monday. We expected a slowdown, but not a stagnation,” said the ‘conseller’, who nevertheless specified that, unless there is a considerable growth of the virus, society “You must continue to live with the virus.”

Argimon has said again that it coincides with the Spanish Association of Pediatrics by defending the gradual withdrawal (starting with the smallest) of the masks in schools. Once they have been removed from high school (in May, according to the calendar proposed by the paediatricians) they could be removed from the rest of the interior spaces, according to the ‘conseller’. In any case, the removal or not of the face masks is a decision of the Ministry of Health, unlike school quarantines. The autonomies have jurisdiction over the latter.

omicron reinfection

People can catch the two serotypes of omicron, BA1 and BA2. “[Las vacunas] do not prevent reinfection [de ambos serotipos] because they have an escape route to the neutralizing antibodies with respect to the previous variants”, said Dr. Bonaventura Clotet, president of the Fundació Lluita contra la Sida, who was also at the press conference. The doctor has warned that the possibility of reinfection of the two serotypes of ómicron may entail a “risk” for the most vulnerable people.

“Although the protection of the vaccine against omicron is not as high as with other variants -although it is very high-, we must also focus on the cellular Immunity, not only in neutralizing antibodies. The cell phone also has an important role and may be helping to control inflammatory pneumonia,” Clotet pointed out.

seat’s work

Since the start of the pandemic, Seat has put more than 113,000 vaccines and has done more than 685,000 diagnostic testss between their workers and the general population. In fact, Casa Seat, on Passeig de Gràcia, will be one of the vaccination points that Salut will maintain.

As pointed out by the health economist Francesc López in reference to a study by the Biocomscevery 10,000 doses of the vaccine prevent 123 infections, 45 hospitalizations, seven ICU admissions, one case with sequelae and up to 12 deaths. Each vaccine, in addition, despite the fact that it has a cost, represents 70 euros less spending in the future.

Thus, according to López’s calculations, Seat has contributed some 20 million euros to the Catalan health system with its work during covid-19.