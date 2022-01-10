Catalonia will extend the restrictions for 14 more days

Catalonia will extend 14 more days the current restrictions that came into effect on December 24 and which in principle fell on January 9. However, the Government has decided to extend them and, thus, the restrictions will remain in force in Catalonia at least until January 23rd.

The restrictions in force in Catalonia include the closure of nightlife, the limitation of capacity in bars and restaurants to 50% in the interior (the terraces are 100%) and the curfew from 1 to 6 in the morning (in force in those municipalities with more than 10,000 inhabitants with a cumulative incidence over 7 days greater than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

In addition, Catalonia also has an established 10 person limit in indoor and outdoor encounters and a capacity reduction to 70% in commerce, federated sports, gyms and culture. And the telecommuting remains a priority in the administration of the Generalitat and It is strongly recommended in the private workplace.

All these restrictions, endorsed by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) since December 23, are practically those proposed by the scientific advisory committee of the covid-19 in Catalonia.

The objective of this extension of the measures is to “maintain the reduced social interaction and the movement of citizens, to stop the rise of infections and reduce the pressure on care in the health system. “The extension will be approved tomorrow by the Procicat, in a resolution that will be sent to the TSJC, according to a statement from the Government.

Rejection of nightlife

At the close of nightlife, the sector hardest hit by the pandemic, it was not long before the total rejection of the employers. In fact, the sector turned to the TSJC, although it ended up endorsing the measures. Nightlife and restaurant businessmen wielded the alleged “lack of effectiveness of the measures and irreparable damage to these sectors, during days as important as the Christmas campaign”, stressing that “there are currently no outbreaks associated with these leisure and restaurant establishments “.

However, the court reiterated that “it will not ignore either before or now the substantial relevance” of the international pandemic recognized by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020, that “it is the one that should frame” its resolutions, while stressing once again that “the obligatory framework” for examining the relative, at least, to “the values ​​so dear to life, health and the defense of a health care system, whose limited resources must be adequately guaranteed. “