Chile becomes the second country in the world to apply the fourth dose

Chile has become the second country in the world this Monday, after Israel, to start applying the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19, at a time when the omicron variant and the high mobility of the Christmas holidays have skyrocketed contagions. Immunosuppressed people are the first to receive the second booster dose, although since February 7 vaccination will be extended to those over 55 years of age who have completed six months since your previous injection.

“Vaccines, with the passage of time, lose their effectiveness, the protection they generate decreases and the new variants also make them lose strength. And that is why it is very important to be prepared, to anticipate,” said Chilean President Sebastián Piñera. The conservative president, who will leave power on March 11, has assured that the fourth vaccine “increases protection by 20 times that a person has compared to another who does not have their complete vaccination “.

Months under control

The pandemic, which had its most serious peak between last March and June and forced 90% of the population to be confined once again, had been under control for several months, but the Christmas holidays and the arrival of the omicron variant has complicated the situation a bit. “Today the world is being devastated by the new omicron variant. There are weeks in which we have had more than 100 million cases in the world,” Piñera recalled.

Chile, where 1.8 million infections and more than 39,200 deaths have been registered since the beginning of the pandemic, exceeded last Saturday by the first time in seven months the barrier of 4,000 new daily cases, while the national rate of positivity climbed to 5.3%, after months below 3%.

Piñera has indicated that “it is probable” that in a few days the new daily infections will exceed 10,000, a mark that was not even reached in the worst moments of the pandemic. “The most important thing is that these infections are going to be milder and, therefore, the number of people requiring hospitalization will probably also increase, but much less “, has pointed out the ruler.

WHO criticism

Chile has carried out one of the most successful inoculation campaigns in the world, with more than 92% of the population (19 million inhabitants) having a complete two-dose or single-dose vaccination scheme and with more than 11.3 million booster doses delivered. The most widely used vaccine is CoronaVac, from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, although Pfizer / BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Cansino are also administered to a lesser extent.

However, there are still 1.6 million people who have not taken the third dose and who suffer mobility restrictions since last January 1, among which stands out the prohibition of access to the interior of bars and restaurants.

Piñera has called “stubborn” those who have not yet been vaccinated and has said that “they are committing irresponsibility”: “The vaccine is safe, it is effective and, if they do not get vaccinated, they will become infected and they will infect their families, “he added.

On January 2, Israel became the first country in the world to start applying the fourth dose of the vaccine, something it will also do in the next weeks Dominican Republic and that nations like Germany or the United Kingdom are raised.

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, criticized last week the nations that are going to bet on the fourth dose when there are “109 countries in the world that will not be able to meet the goal of having the 70% of its population vaccinated by mid-2022“” The essence of the disparity is that some countries are proceeding with a fourth vaccination, while others have not even been able to vaccinate their health workers, “he added.

In this regard, Piñera has said that Chile, who has donated vaccinated medical supplies to neighboring countries such as Paraguay or Ecuador, “it has always been willing to collaborate, but the responsibility of a president is to first protect his own compatriots”