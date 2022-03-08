China claims to be ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine

China is ready for mediate in the conflict. She has cleared it up on Monday Wang Yi, foreign minister, after listening to requests from the United States, the European Union and Ukraine in recent days. In the scrupulous neutrality which has cost China stubborn criticism the world now sees as the only way out of war.

“China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in achieving peace and promote negotiations and participate together with the international community in whatever mediation is necessary,” Wang said at a press conference during the National People’s Assembly. He has referred to “some efforts already made” in apparent allusion to his conversation with the Ukrainian counterpart or that of the Chinese and Russian leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, on the day after the invasion. “The Chinese president expressed his desire to see peace talks take place. Since then, two rounds have been held, and we expect more progress in a third. The greater the divergences, the greater the need to negotiate,” he added.

The Chinese offering it is not unprecedented. Since hostilities broke out in Ukraine, he has defended dialogue and proposed his diplomacy to oil the solution. The moment revalues ​​her offer because the piling up of dead and the sterile talks between Russia and Ukraine have pushed the spotlight to Beijing as the best and probably only way out.

China is the “remedy”

I recently cleared it up Josep Borrell, head of European diplomacy: Brussels and Washington ruled out as mediators, China is the remedy. It is an elementary diplomatic principle that mediation requires neutrality. “Solving complex problems requires calm and rationality, not fueling the fire with gasoline or intensifying contradictions,” Wang said. He also announced that the Chinese intervention includes sending “as soon as possible” the chinese red cross to Ukraine. Humanitarian aid, he added, responds to the principles of neutrality and must not be politicized.

After the Chinese press conferences, a precision balance is guessed to take care of the excellent relations with both sides. Today’s was no exception. Wang has insisted on respect for the sovereignties of all countries, Ukraine included, and described the “rock-solid” relations with Russia. “No matter how complicated the world situation is, China and Russia will maintain their strategic determination and push forward their collaboration in the new era,” the minister said.

The extent of their links has been speculated in recent weeks. Xi and Putin they stated in the Beijing Winter Games that their cooperation was unaware of prohibited areas and the most alarmist readings interpreted a military alliance that the war in Ukraine has denied. China He has pointed out that they are not allies but strategic partners and has shown that his agenda is not tied to the Russian one.

Three decades of NATO expansion

Resolved the balance between Kiev and Moscow, Wang it has abounded in the laments against US imperialism that it shares with the latter. “A deep river does not freeze in a day”, she has revealed, alluding to the three decades of NATO expansion in the Russian backyard. Beijing is concerned about organizations like the Aukus or the ATV that Washington qualifies as purely defensive in the Pacific and that seek to encircle it. The latest affront came from Mike Pompeo, former US Secretary of State, calling last week for Washington to recognize Taiwan as an independent country. “The promises of the United States are still up in the air and not implemented. It continues with its zero-sum strategy against China and provoking it in its most relevant interests,” Wang criticized.