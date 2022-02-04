China supports Russia against NATO expansion

They don’t mention Ukraine, nor did they need to. The West must abandon its “cold war mentality”, states the statement that China and Russia have signed after the presidential meeting in Beijing. His writing, however, transcends the most immediate conflict and attends to the weariness that both countries They have settled in recent years due to the military expansion that the United States sponsors in its backyards. The meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin showed that the country with the largest population and the largest on the planet rise up against the old global order and they ask to “breathe true life into multilateralism”.

Experts had already predicted that Putin would extract some diplomatic nod from Xi about Ukraine. The most notable is the opposition to the expansion of NATO. China “understands and supports” Russian proposals on long-term guarantees in Europe, the text follows. In return, Putin verbalized the “one China” principle on the Taiwan issue. In both claims they denounce US interference. “We ask that the sovereignty, security and interests of other countries, their historical and cultural diversities be respected and that their peaceful development be treated with objectivity and justice,” they add.

Xi and Putin have concluded their thirty-eighth meeting today and the first since the Ukrainian conflict broke out. Among the twenty leaders who have attended the opening of the Winter Olympics, none rivals Putin in weight. Xi has granted his “old friend” the opening of the diplomatic marathon. The representatives of the United States and the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, who have accompanied the political boycott instigated by Washington, are missing in Beijing. The statement underscores the absurdity of a symbolic move because it is unlikely that Xi would have gone that far in the statement with Biden as a guest. LHospitality is a very serious matter in China. There, too, Beijing received the hug of the Russian bear. “It is sad that some countries have intensified their efforts to politicize sport for selfish interests,” Putin lamented.

historical conflicts

China and Russia share a 4,000-kilometre border and numerous historical conflicts that have fueled age-old mistrust. The course was straightened out in the 1990s and its commercial, military and geopolitical ties have intensified unchecked since Xi’s rise to power. In 2014, when pressure from the West was increasing for the annexation of Crimea, Russia certified its “turn to the East” with the signing of a macro gas supply contract with China of 400 billion dollars for thirty years. It is no coincidence that Putin, under the threat of new sanctions, today unveiled a new contract that will bring China ten billion cubic meters of gas per year.

The opposing interests of two empires in common areas such as the Central Asian republics persist, but they are laughable in contrast to what unites them. The Russian laments about the expansion of NATO or the possibility of some missiles 500 kilometers from Moscow are similar to the Chinese about the QUAD and the Aukus, the defense alliances that Washington has woven in the Pacific. The first, which includes the sale of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, was defined by Beijing as a threat to regional peace and an invitation to escalate the arms race.

sacrosanct principle

It is unlikely, analysts agree, that China will go beyond diplomatic solidarity in Ukraine. China will not abandon its neutrality nor its sacrosanct principle of non-interference in internal affairs, confirms Stanley Rosen, professor of Political Science at the United States-China Institute at the University of South Carolina. “He wants to maintain the alliance with Russia, but he does not want territorial changes because he has his own interests, especially in Central Asia, where he is a major player. It is clear that he does not want the revival of the old Soviet empire“, Add. Stability is non-negotiable this year in Beijing, when Xi is to be prorogued as president at the Fall Party Congress, and nothing seems less appetizing than a conflict against NATO and the United States.