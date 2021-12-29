China targeted for public humiliation for breaking anticovid rules

Armed riot police they made parade through the streets in a city in southern China to four people that they would have supposedly violated anticovid rulesstate media reported on Wednesday, drawing criticism from Internet users and even official newspapers.

Four suspects with masks and protective suits, from which their photographs and names, had to parade on Tuesday in front of a large crowd in the city of Jingxi, on the border with Vietnamthe state-run Guangxi News reported.

Photographs of the punishment show each suspect being held by two police officers with shields, masks and protective suits, surrounded by a circle of riot police, some of them armed.

Obrazki jak z czasów Rewolucji Kulturalnej. A to Jingxi w prow. Kuangsi i 4 osoby oskarżone or przemycanie ludzi przez granicę prowadzone na plac przed zgromadzonych na nim mieszkańców. Urzędnicy nie wiedzą w tych „dyscyplinarnych działaniach ostrzegawczych” niczego niestosowanego pic.twitter.com/MQCuzeJ3az – Krzysztof Pawliszak (@luigiluib) December 29, 2021

Illegal transportation of immigrants

All four were charged with transport illegal migrants Despite the fact that China has practically closed borders due to the pandemic, said this newspaper from the province of Guangxi (south).

China banned all kinds of public humiliation of criminal suspects in 2010 after decades of campaigning by human rights activists, but some local governments have recovered these practices in the fight against covid.

The parade was part of a series of disciplinary measures announced in August by the Jingxi local government to punish those who break sanitary measures. Guangxi News noted that the parade offered “a real warning” and “a deterrent from committing border crimes.”

But this punishment generated controversy, with criticism from official media and Internet users for this strategy. Although Jingxi is “under tremendous pressure” to prevent the importation of coronavirus cases, “the measure seriously violates the spirit of the rule of law and cannot be allowed to happen again,” the newspaper said on Wednesday. Beijing News, linked to the Communist Party.

Others Suspects of illegal smuggling and human trafficking have suffered public humiliation in recent months, according to information on the Jingxi government website.

Videos from a similar parade in November showed crowds of people watching two prisoners held while local police officers read their crimes with a microphone. And in August, dozens of armed police were seen carrying a suspect through the streets to a playground.