China traces the Wuhan confinement in Xian

The city celebrates its sixth day of confinement as infections in the country soar to their highest figures since March 2020

Xian is Wuhan two years later, with the streets deserted and the population waiting for the coronavirus. The 13 million inhabitants of the capital of Shaanxi province are celebrating their sixth day of lockdown while the contagions. Today 182 were announced throughout the country, of which 175 correspond to the cradle of the Terracotta warriors. They are ridiculous figures compared to the global ones but they were not remembered as high since in March of last year they dealt with the start of the pandemic in Wuhan and legitimize the return of “war mode.”

The outbreak of covid-19 It already adds more than 800 cases after a infected person sneaked onto a flight from Pakistan two weeks ago. Immediate mass tests revealed dozens of cases scattered across the 14 districts and days later strict confinement was ordered. The bolt canceled incoming and outgoing flights, trains and buses and required special authorization from the authorities to leave the city. Only vehicles that disinfect streets and buildings and work from home has been imposed. A mobile phone notification reported that only one person in each family can leave home every two days to buy essentials. Xian, one of the economic lungs of northern China, has been paralyzed in compliance with the zero tolerance policy that has remained in force since the beginning of the pandemic.

More than 3,000 stations for testing PCR they have risen throughout the city in which 45,000 volunteers work throughout the day. Medical personnel of the People’s Liberation Army and almost 18,000 citizens identified as close contacts of the People’s Liberation Army have also been mobilized. infected are monitored.

Strict confinement

Wang Ji, a businesswoman in her thirties, is now in her second week of confinement because a classmate of her ten-year-old son had given positive at the dawn of the bud. To that quarantine imposed on all the relatives, he chained the ordinate in general. In his district, one of the most affected, they cannot even go shopping. “We place the order in the groups of Wechat (something like the Chinese WhatsApp) and the supermarket staff deposit the food at the door of the housing complex. There it is picked up by the workers and they take it home to us ”, he points out. Face the experience with no regrets other than boredom. “My son studies remotely with the computer and I talk to my parents every day by videoconference. I hope the outbreak is gone because otherwise we will have to pass the new Year at home, ”he says by phone.

The confinement was assumed by the population since the number of infections began to rise the previous week and the spread throughout the neighborhoods he prevented surgical measures. The confinements They arrived today in Yanan, a city about 300 kilometers from Xian. It barely has two million inhabitants, a ridiculous thing for Chinese magnitudes, but it is a place stapled to historical memory: there Mao ended his Long March and prepared for years his assault on Beijing. Several districts have been closed and the tourist pilgrimage has temporarily ended.

China urgently needs to bridle the latest outbreak. There are barely 40 days until the cauldron of the Winter Olympic Games from Beijing with whom China wants to demonstrate that a macro sporting event with an audience is also feasible in times of pandemic. And in just one month it celebrates the New Year and the Spring Festival, the main week of holidays of the calendar. In those days there is the largest movement of people in the world and the authorities of some provinces have already advised against travel if they are not essential. Zhang Boli, a medical expert and former delegate of the National People’s Congress, has been confident in saving them and extinguishing the latest threat at the end of January.