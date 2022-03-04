Collapse on the Polish border with Ukraine: “Children and women do not stop arriving”

A 5-year-old girl, dressed in pink, runs along the side of a road in the border from Poland with Ukraine. He leaves laughing because in a nearby stall they have given him candies. She stops when she reaches her mother and shows them to her. The woman forces a smile and turns her head away. She doesn’t want the little girl to see her face. She is crying because she has been told that her husband was killed last night in Kiev. The girl, oblivious to everything, goes to show her aunt the candies.

This is the day to day Dorohusk, a small town of just over 500 inhabitants. The last from Poland before entering the Ukraine. A remote rural enclave where there is little to do and where you only go to access the neighboring country. Or to escape from there, as has been happening since last week. Dorohusk is the pass through which most Ukrainian exiles are fleeing. A town where nothing ever happens and has now become ‘ground zero’ for the exodus of Ukrainian refugees.

They arrive throughout the day. In private cars or buses from various parts of Ukraine. Most of them come from Lutsk, the closest city to this border crossing. But also from Lviv or even from Kiev, more than 500 kilometers away. Proximity to the border is not the main criterion when choosing to leave the country. Sometimes they go to a specific point because someone is waiting for them there. A relative, a friend, an acquaintance or a Polish family that has committed to hosting them.

Provisioning

The first supply point is found just as they cross the border, on the outskirts of Dorohusk. There, between a old car graveyard and an abandoned cafedozens of Poles have set up makeshift stalls supplying new arrivals with hot soup, fruit, water, sandwiches, sim cards, toys and teddy bears.

It is the item that sells out first, because almost all those that arrive are children with their mothers. Men are prohibited from leaving Ukraine. The men who show up at the camp are either minors or just there to Load groceries into your vehicle and head back to war.

This is the case of Adrian, a twentysomething who has been almost daily the 517 kilometers that separate this town from Kiev. He arrives in Polish territory, the volunteers fill the van with food and he sticks again another 517 kilometers to return to the capital and deliver food under the bombs.

“They are the only ones that the Ukrainians are letting out of the country. All other men between the ages of 18 and 65 are required to stay. They tell me every day stories of many who have tried to leave and are not allowed. They hide in the buses or even in the trunks of cars, but they are caught at the controls and forced to get off. I have even been told that someone tried to escape by disguising himself as a woman”.

Janna, one of the Caritas volunteers, explains it to me. There are about twenty of them, all in red breastplates. They are Poles who have left their jobs these days to come to load boxes and distribute the material aid that arrives. “Many bosses are giving permission to people who want to help,” he adds. They mainly distribute food, water, diapers and toys for the kids.

refugee center

They have it all mounted on the door of the Dorohusk Palace, the second refreshment point. It is a mansion from 1750 around which the town was built. It now serves as a reception center for refugees. A makeshift office has been set up where they explain what steps should they take now.

The square, at times looks like a playground, with dozens of children running. Behind each one is a mother holding back tears. That is what impresses me the most and what makes me exclaim out loud: “Fuck”. Instantly, a hand rests on my shoulder and she asks me in surprise: “Do you speak Spanish?”. This is Alexis, an Argentine resident in Gdansk (Poland). Porteño, from River and living in Europe since he married a Polish woman.

“I came here to work in technology, like many people. I got married, stayed and had a child, ”he tells me. There she breaks. “Now I have a few days off. My son is 8 years old and I promised him that I would spend them with him. But the war broke out and I decided that he was coming to help. I made an excuse for him. I told him that I had an engagement with some friends. When I told him about it, he was looking at the tablet and there was precisely news about the war. He looked at me and said “Don’t worry, I know, I know…”. And I came here, because I think it is necessary to help and because my son understood it”.

At the very door of the mansion, Polish citizens are waiting to be taken entire families to their homes. That is why in this place there are no scenes of refugees sleeping on the ground or in tents. People come from all over the country and welcome them. “Let it be known throughout the world that this the Polish people are doing it, not the government”remarks Justyna, owner of a food track that has stopped selling food in Warsaw to come to Dorohusk to give it away

“If it is to welcome, let them come. If it is to bring help, it is better for them to stay at home,” warns Alexis. “It is not worth crossing Europe to come and bring some boxes. The silver that they are going to spend between fuel, lodging and food, they could donate it and that way it would be used much better”, he concludes. He, like the rest of the volunteers, will continue to be there every day, because the war is raging and another flood of women and children is expected in the coming days.