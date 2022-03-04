Concerns grow about the safety of the 15 nuclear reactors in Ukraine

The concern for the safety of nuclear reactors in Ukraine continues to grow between the international community and the atomic energy agencies, after this Friday the Russian troops have bombed and taken control of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant -the largest in Ukraine-. The nervousness is greater because last week Moscow took over chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Russia has thus completed the offensive towards the largest nuclear power plant Ukrainian -which has six reactors-, started on February 27. After these movements, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned that it is necessary avoid the military actions that pose a security risk.

“Must be avoid any military action or of another type that threatens the safety of the plant”, warned the director general of the IAEA, the Argentine Raphael Grossi, after Moscow’s attempts to gain control of this type of infrastructure.

Ukraine has a total of 15 active nuclear reactorswhich are distributed in four locations and supply approximately half of the country’s electricity consumption. According to the Ukrainian authorities, at the moment these plants have not suffered any damage during the military offensive of Russia, so the facilities continue running smoothlyin a “physically and technically safe” way and the radiation readings are typical.

Nuclear risk concern

Despite this, within the atomic energy agency concern about the “potential impact” of the Russian attack in the safety of nuclear plants in Ukraine, for which they have stressed that it is essential not to put these facilities at risk. As a result of this uneasiness, the IAEA will hold this Wednesday a extraordinary meeting of the Board of Governors in Vienna (Austria) to discuss the “real risks” of the situation of the Ukrainian power plants.

“An accident at Ukraine’s nuclear facilities could have serious consequences for public health and the environment“, Grossi underlined. He also stressed that it is “of vital importance” to maintain the capacity of operating teams to guarantee security and has pointed out thatavailability of vital supply chains is essential to ensure emergency repairs and that the necessary services, equipment and components can reach the Ukrainian nuclear facilities.

Last Sunday, Ukraine informed the IAEA about the impact of projectiles in a radioactive waste center on the outskirts of Kiev, although he specified that no damage had occurred in the structure of the building nor any radioactive leak.

Chernobyl offensive

The nuclear safety concern started the same day that Russia began the invasion of the Ukrainian country, when the Russian army seized former Chernobyl plantwhere he April 26, 1986, the worst nuclear accident in history, after the explosion of reactor 4 of the facility. This situation caused a human and environmental disasterwith the death of 31 workers; in addition to the radiation of some 600,000 people and the evacuation of more than 150,000, many of whom contracted different diseases caused by the nuclear catastrophe.

The Chernobyl offensive caused concern among atomic energy organizations and also in the Government of Ukraine, because in that area there are still radioactive material that could surface in the event of heavy bombardment. Until the year 2064 it is not expected that the reactors will be completely dismantled.

Although the plant is in the hands of Russian troops, the plant supervisor has not been replaced since February 24, although continue to perform their duties, as reported by the entity. The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine (SNRIU) has announced that facility radiation readings are low and are “consistent with nearby background radiation levels.”