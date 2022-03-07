Could the conflict between Russia and Ukraine cause the third world war?

The Kremlin is already talking about a third nuclear world war

“O Ukraine and the world Stop the new Hitler now or there will be a third world war.” warns the Ukrainian adviser to the Ministry of Internal Affairs



Once the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has launched a military operation in Ukraine, officials from that Slavic country have accused the Kremlin of having begun an invasion. The situation is so dangerous that the adviser to the Ministry of the Interior, Anton Gerashchenko, he has warned that the world faces the danger of a “third world war”.

“There have just been missiles at military headquarters, airports, military warehouses, near Kiev, Kharkov and Dnieper (…) Or Ukraine and the world Stop the new Hitler now or there will be a third world war.” wrote on his official Facebook account Anton Gerashchenko.

And things get even trickier if you listen to the words of the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, who has warned this Wednesday that a third world war will be nuclear and destructive.

Russia has attended the largest international forum on human rights in Geneva to justify with a whole arsenal of arguments his war against Ukraine and turned a deaf ear to the requests of the international community to stop its military operation, while the European Union and the United States They said that those responsible must be held accountable for their actions. The Russian Foreign Minister accused the Kiev Government of being “neo-Nazi” and of mistreating and violating the rights of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine since 2014, when a citizen movement succeeded in overthrowing then-president Viktor Yanukovych, a close ally of Moscow.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has the support of his colleague from the United States, Joe Biden, who has promised “international support”.

US President Joe Biden has accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of launching an “unprovoked and unjustified” attack on Ukraine and of betting on a “premeditated war” that will cause a “catastrophic loss of life and suffering”. Biden responded in a brief but emphatic statement to Putin’s announcement of the start of a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

For his part, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, from the very beginning of the conflict called on Russia to back down and stop its intervention in Ukraine, while assuring that “this war makes no sense”.

“This is the saddest moment of my tenure as Secretary General of the United Nations,” Guterres said at the end of a emergency meeting of the Security Council, which he himself had opened asking President Putin not to launch an offensive in Ukraine.

The European Union (EU) has also condemned the “unjustified” Russian attack on Ukraine, expressed his fear for civilians and assured that he will hold the Kremlin “accountable” thus.

“We strongly condemn Russia’s unjustified attack on Ukraine,” the presidents of the European Commission said in separate messages on their official Twitter accounts, Ursula von der Leyen, and of the European Council, Charles Michel.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also “strongly” condemned Russia’s “unprovoked” attack on Ukraine, which he said risks “countless civilian lives”, and regretted that Moscow had chosen the “path of aggression”.

“I strongly condemn Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, endangering countless civilian lives”Stoltenberg said in a statement.