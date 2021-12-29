Coup to freedoms in Russia with the closure of the NGO Memorial, emblem of civil society

Coup to freedoms in Russia with the closure of the NGO Memorial,...

The gradual reduction of freedoms in Vladimir Putin’s Russia has taken a giant step forward. The Russian Supreme Court ordered Tuesday the closing of the NGO Memorial, the most emblematic in terms of the defense of freedoms. Justice has argued that the organization violates a law that requires groups to register as foreign agents. The attorneys at Memorial have never been in doubt that it is a politically motivated lawsuit.

The ban is the culmination of a year of crackdown on opposition movements and rights groups, in which also Kremlin’s top critic has been imprisoned, Alexei Navalny, I has banned his political movement and many of his allies have fled the country.

Moscow’s official version goes on to state that it is simply enforcing the laws to thwart extremism and protect the country from foreign influence. A attorney from Memorial He has already assured that he will appeal the sentence, both in Russia and in the European Court of Human Rights.

Memorial, created in 1989 by Soviet dissidents (including the Nobel Peace Prize Andrei Sakharov), began a meticulous work of documenting the Stalinist crimes and of the gulag fields, and continued his work in defense of human rights and political prisoners.

This NGO also investigated russian abuses during the wars in Chechnya and, more recently, on the paramilitaries of the Wagner group, regarded as the armed wing of Russia abroad, an extreme denied by the Kremlin. In 2009, Natalia Estemirova, head of the NGO in the Caucasus region, was assassinated. The crime was never solved.

From the Stalinist era to Putin

The authorities included the group on an official list of “foreign agents” in 2015, which placed numerous restrictions on their activities. Last month, prosecutors charged the Moscow-based Memorial Center for Human Rights as Memorial International, its matrix structure, of violate the foreign agent law, and asked the court to close them down.

Prosecutors have said, in particular, that Memorial International It violated regulations by not marking all of its posts, including those on social media, with the label required by law. They also accused the Moscow-based center of doing apology of terrorism and the extremism.

“Discredit the Russian authorities”

At Tuesday’s final hearing, a state attorney said Memorial had arranged large-scale media campaigns aimed at discrediting the Russian authorities, according to the TASS news agency. The group has denied having committed any serious infraction and has described the trials as political decision. It has said that its members will continue its work even if it dissolves.

Putin It also said this month that Memorial had defended organizations that Russia considered extremists and terrorists, and that its list of victims of political repression had included Nazi collaborators.

Much of the work of Memorial has focused on repressions carried out by the security forces of the Soviet state, including the KGB, where Putin served as a spy abroad.

“It is a disastrous, unfair decision”, reacted the defense lawyer, Maria Eismont. “Closing Memorial International returns Russia to its past and increases the danger of (new) repressions,” he said shortly before in court.

Kremlin’s growing authoritarianism

Defender of the rule of law in Russia against the return of totalitarianism, the NGO has been very critical of the growing authoritarian tendencies in the KremlinEspecially since Russian President Vladimir Putin returned to the Kremlin in 2012.

The organization has especially criticized the law restricting freedom of demonstration, which limited the international adoptions or the one that was chasing homosexual propaganda. He has also questioned the Russian role in the war in Ukraine, which has earned him some vandalism attacks by ultranationalists.

The criticism of the situation in Chechnya They cost the life of the director of its subsidiary in Grozny, Elena Estemírova, who was assassinated in 2009, a crime of which many directly accuse the Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Memorial has stood up to the Russian authorities, both in local courts and in the European Court of Human Rights to prevent the forced repatriation of emigrants to Central Asia, where they would most likely be imprisoned or tortured.