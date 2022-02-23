Cristiano Ronaldo questions the “tranquility” of Simeone

He took a second before answering, even wincing before he did. She knew it was the last question and left the headline for the last sentence. Pure cholismo: “I am calm because when everyone gets nervous I am calm.” Diego Pablo Simeon he got up and left the press conference leaving a phrase that minutes later opened all the covers of the media web pages. Hours later, the rojiblancos fell to the bottom team, the I raisedat Metropolitan.

ROJIBLANCA STORY 📚 🔙 The #AtletiManU only has a precedent in history

🏆 Round of 16 of the Cup Winners’ Cup 92

🧮 𝟯-0 and 1-𝟭

ℹ️ https://t.co/KZ7wgbRk01 🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/4IY6RbctyP – Atletico Madrid (@Atleti) February 22, 2022

Self-esteem

However, this Wednesday they will receive the Man Utd with another look. The colchoneros come from thrashing Osasuna in a rough field like the sadar, a party that served to shoot the self-esteem of the group. On the one hand, they managed to conclude the game without conceding a goal, the pending issue during this season. On the other, they rehabilitated a player like Joao Felix, who scored a goal and gave an assist, in addition to recovering a Luis Suarez who scored a goal with a superb left-footed shot from 38 meters. Simeone thus reactivating two bishops on his board. Two symbols of a team that suffers from an irregularity marked by the loss of its hallmarks: defensive solvency and effectiveness on the counterattack. Just what the team exhibited in Pamplona.

Opposite stands a Man Utd full of doubts Led by a transition coach, the German Ralf Rannick, it trembles in defense and lives from the claws of talent from its forwards. His game does not have automatisms and the dynamics of the team does not invite optimism either. In this duel of doubts emerges the figure of Cristiano Ronaldowhich despite having scored a goal in the last seven games, happens to be a disturbing visit for the athletic parish, which has seen how the Portuguese has scored 21 goals with the Real Madrid and Juventus jersey.

In the mattress rows they are low Koke (for a blow to the thigh), Yannick Carrasco (by sanction), Matheus Cunha, Daniel Wass, Lemar and Lecombe. But an important player returns to the group like Griezmann. Life is always better with The Little Prince nearby. And before him United Atlético plays one of those big games that people like so much Simeone and so much have they made the Athletic.