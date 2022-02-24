Cruel draw for Atlético with a majestic Joao Félix

Football was cruel with a Athletic generous in the effort, ambitious and proposing football. Nothing could be blamed this time Simeone, who did his homework and raised a perfect match. But another defensive blur, and two shots to the crossbar, prevented the colchoneros from getting a deserved victory that feeds, in any case, their self-esteem for the remainder of the season.

joao felix is a swan in the pond Simeone. A different player, a hedonist surrounded by Stakhanovites. He demonstrated it after six minutes by launching himself to head in an extraordinarily plastic way a center of I gave it who touched the stick De Gea and ended up on the net. A majestically aesthetic goal that rewarded the exit of a Athletic cannibal who suffocated the United with high pressure, aware of the vulnerability of those of rangnick. The ball did not last long at the English feet and the rojiblancos appeared in the spaces, well sewing the game with blacksmith and belt between the lines, well with I gave it and Llorente by the sides.

In defense, after months of Simeone insisting on the defense of five, at cholos the bet worked for him on D-day. Kondogbia he grew bigger in the midfield, short-circuiting Bruno FernandesWhile Savic, Gimenez and reinildo they bolted. The enormous tactical work of the coach, the ferocious intensity of his players and the atmosphere of the cauldron of the Metropolitan They made an unbeatable mix. no news of Pogba and Fredgame generators United, Rashford and Sancho were out of range and Christian I was just another spectator. The locals could leave with one more goal if a last shot from Vrsaljko he would not have tripped on the crossbar. At rest, the Athletic It was a tsunami and the Manchester a walnut shell.

Back from the locker room Simeone kept digging into the sore of a United doubtful that he was unable to decipher the red and white pressure. rangnick he was not capable of reading the game that the cholos. heated Griezmann and Suarez, at game time, when the game began to change. He grew up on Manchester Because the ball did not last long for Atlético as a result of fatigue due to the wild demand of the pressure. He needed a break, to rest with the ball at his feet. Just a joao felix majestic was able to understand what his team needed. The Portuguese threw the Athletic behind his back in a class exercise.

He moved the tab United switching sides, to give more depth to his attacks with tellez and Wuan Bissaka, in addition to replacing an inconsequential Pogba by matic. He altered the 4-2-3-1 for a more offensive 4-3-3 trying to get into a game in which he had not appeared. Simeone changed parts (Lemar by I gave it in the lane and Griezmann by joao felix with gallons), but maintained the same approach. Don’t touch what works. AND oblak he hadn’t had to make a single stop in 70 minutes.

One mistake, one draw

But on the first occasion that United had between the sticks, one against which reinildo he was wrong to go down to cut a pass BrunoFernandes, leave it to Elanga just to beat a oblak halfway out. Another error behind penalized a Athletic He didn’t deserve such punishment. But since away goals were not worth double, the result was somewhat less uncomfortable. Simeone lamented in the band and asked for a head. There were minutes and there was a lap ahead. And he was about to rescue the triumph Griezmann, who with a lot of class sent it to the crossbar. It could not be. It’s an epic day in OldTrafford. But this Atlético invites optimism.