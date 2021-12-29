Cyber ​​attack leads Italy to rethink the use of Chinese surveillance cameras

The Democratic Party alerts its government partners about possible risks to national security

In January, Italy launches a new agency that will be in charge of cybersecurity

The first to open his eyes to what was happening was an official from Adr Tel, the company that manages the computer system of Fiumicino airport from Rome. It was April 1, 2015, and the man released a warning communicating an ongoing cyber attack. “There is an urgent problem with the Hikvision cameras “he wrote, noting that, suddenly, the 140 cameras installed in a transit area of ​​the airport, chinese manufacture, they seemed to have gone mad and, without stopping, they tried to connect to a Unknown external IP. This is the umpteenth case, revealed these days by the ‘Report’ program on channel three of the RAI (Italian public radio television), which has called into question the use of surveillance devices developed by Beijing.

Italy began to use massively video surveillance technologies from China in the last decade. Devices of this origin were installed in dozens of Public Administration offices where information is shared potentially sensitive, but also in churches, clinics, hospitals, museums, ministries, police stations And even, since 2018, some 1,000 video cameras have been placed in the interrogation rooms of 134 Italian prosecutors, as revealed by Wired magazine earlier this year.

Local contracts with Chinese technology

Apparently, the potential risk was not easy to detect. Logically, the State signed contracts with local companies, and these installed the Chinese devices. In many cases, they were cameras from Hikvision, one of the largest Chinese multinationals in the sector, based in Hangzhou, creator of facial recognition technologies and, since 2019, included in the ‘black list’ of the US Department of Commerce for alleged human rights violations. In another case, Zhejiang Dahua Technology itself, another Chinese company harassed by Washington, reported in September 2020 – when Giuseppe Conte, the former Italian prime minister, was in power – of the installation of 19 thermal scanners with cameras in Palazzo Chigi, the seat of the Italian Government.

Still the controversy It took a long time to explode. It happened after, in September this year, researchers discovered a serious security flaw in Hikvision cameras Worldwide. From this moment on, the controversy has grown, fueled even by complaints from politicians who make up the Government. The last ones have been Enrico Borghi and Filippo Sensi, deputies of the Democratic Party (PD), who asked the current government of Mario Draghi to investigate the matter, through a parliamentary question presented on December 22.

New agency

“Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co is majority owned by the Chinese Government (…) and in Italy it operates successfully, through a branch, participating in many public administration bidding procedures,” the two parliamentarians began by saying. This company “would rely on cloud service systems, a circumstance that, in the absence of adequate cybersecurity measures, would expose the data to the risk of remote acquisition and analysis, favoring their reprocessing and communication, also in real time ”, they continued. For this reason, the Government is asked to assess whether this “is compatible with the necessary standards of national security,” they concluded, noting that Hikvision is also under scrutiny by the European Parliament.

The complaints of Borghi – who is also a member of the intelligence committee of the Italian Parliament – and Sensi do not come, in addition, at any time. As of January, Italy will launch your new Italian Cybersecurity Agency, whose task will be precisely to prevent risks in this sector.