Disqualified the ‘snow’ Vic González in the Paralympics for a “disciplinary matter”

Vic Gonzalezone of the two Spanish representatives at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games, was disqualified from the snowboard cross event due to a “disciplinary matter”, reported the Spanish Paralympic Committee without wanting to contribute more data to what has happened in China.

Gonzalez, 51, lives in Baqueira and wanted to try to finish among the best in the snowboard cross test before he was disqualified due to a matter for which, for now, no further information is provided. The release of the Spanish Paralympic Committee has been very succinct: “The athlete Victor Gonzalez has been disqualified from the snowboard cross event of the Paralympic Games on March 7, 2022, as he is involved in a disciplinary matter. The Spanish Paralympic Committee cannot comment further on the circumstances of this measure until the case is resolved.”