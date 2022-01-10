Novak Djokovic admitted last Thursday, to questions from the Border Force (Australian Border Force), that he was not vaccinated against covid 19 and presented the certificate attached to this information, collected by the local Melbourne newspaper ‘The Age’ , which shows the positive result of a PCR carried out on December 16 in Serbia, one day before the number one in world tennis attended an institutional event in which they were awarded a postage stamp. In the photos, which the player posted on his Twitter account, he was seen without a mask, despite the adverse result of the test on the virus the day before.

This is the transcript of the conversation between Djokovic and the Australian official at the Tullamarine airport, who reproduces this Monday the newspaper ‘The Age’ in its digital edition.

An honor to receive my very own Serbian stamp. Thank you to my generous country for this rare gift! I’m humbled !! Excited to share we’ll partner with the Serbian National Postal Service on @novakfoundation projects for every child to have the opportunity to attend preschool 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ww8Zma95NU – Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 17, 2021

INTERVIEWER: Thank you. So I ask you, what are your reasons for this trip to Australia?

DJOKOVIC: I am a professional tennis player and the main reason I come to Australia is to participate in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Victoria.

INTERVIEWER: Thank you. Now you ask about your vaccination: are you vaccinated?

DJOKOVIC: I am not vaccinated.

INTERVIEWER: For covid 19, are you not vaccinated?

DJOKOVIC: I am not vaccinated.

INTERVIEWER: Thank you. Have you ever had covid?

DJOKOVIC: Yes.

INTERVIEWER: So when was it?

DJOKOVIC: I have had covid twice. The first was in June 2020 and now recently. I have a positive PCR from December 16, 2021.

INTERVIEWER: Thank you. Sorry, what was the date? December 16?

DJOKOVIC: Dec 16, 2021, I also have the documents to confirm that I can provide if you want.

INTERVIEWER: Thank you. I will make a photocopy of those documents.

DJOKOVIC: Yes. These are the PCR tests, that is, yes, so this is the December 16 PCR positive.

After the interview, which was later expanded with more questions, Djokovic fHe was held incommunicado in a hall at Melbourne airport before being transferred to the Park Hotel, a hotel center where people who do not have the proper papers to stay in Australia are held and are awaiting deportation.