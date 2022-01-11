Djokovic: “I’m very happy, I flew here to play”

Novak Djokovic has reacted this Monday to the judicial decision that allows him to move freely through Australia and play the first Grand Slam of the year, which begins on the 17th, although he is still awaiting a final decision from the Government of the oceanic country. The world tennis number one has admitted that he was very happy about the decision and has proclaimed his desire to play the Australian Open where he aspires to a tenth victory and on whose courts he has already made a first contact as a training.

I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen

I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 pic.twitter.com/iJVbMfQ037 – Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022

“I am very happy and at the same time grateful to the judge for having revoked the cancellation of my visa. I flew here to play the Australian Open, one of the great sporting events with an incredible audience,” said the tennis player in his official count from Twitter, a message that he has accompanied with an image with his coach Goran ivanisevic (winner of the 2001 Wimbledon tournament).

First workout

“At the moment, I can not say anything more than thanks to all of you for having been by my side during this period and for having encouraged me to stay strong,” added the tennis player who has already trained this Monday after having been since the Thursdays (apart from flight) without contact with the tennis courts.

‘Nole’ has stepped on the tracks of Rod Laver Arena, just at the time his family offered a press conference in Belgrade where the tennis player finally did not intervene, although his words were expected via video conference. The player’s family has expressed satisfaction with the judicial resolution, support for the number one tennis player, anger at the treatment received, in an intervention in which there has been no lack, either, anti-vaccine message.

The tennis player’s mother

“They took away all his rights as a human being,” he said. Sdrjan djokovic, father of the tennis player-. They wanted to make him sign a document authorizing his deportation to Serbia. They had him isolated and without a telephone but his lawyers have made a great defense. We are all human and we have the right to say what we think. It was a great victory for the free world. ‘Nole’ is the embodiment of goodness. “

Dijana, the tennis player’s mother has exposed the suffering of these days due to the retention of her son by the Australian authorities. “She did nothing contrary to Australian law. We will learn more about the case later. Every mother in the world will understand how worried she was. It was the best victory of her career.”

His younger brother, Djordje, stressed that “justice had been done.” “He’s been tagged many times and the only thing my brother stands for is freedom of choice.” Vaccinated or not, unless revoked by the Government, he will play the Australian Open.