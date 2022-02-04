Djokovic thanks Serbia for the support in his dispute with Australia

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovicnumber one in the world, thanked the authorities of Serbian the support provided in his dispute with the Australian authorities, who expelled him for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus, which prevented him from defending his title in the Australian Open and that he ended up winning against the odds Rafael Nadal.

“Although I was detained, faced with many problems and challenges, I did not feel alone because I had the support of my family, close people, friends, the Serbian people, many well-intentioned people from the region and the world who tried to facilitate my stay in Australia, which at least was unexpected as it happened,” Djokovic told reporters in Belgrade.

Before a meeting with the Serbian president, aleksandar vucicthe tennis player stressed that the Serbian state had no obligation to support him, and expressed his gratitude because “he has gotten into a compromising situation within the framework of international political relations.”

“That is valued and respected, and I as a person and as an athlete will remember it a lot,” declared Djokovic, considered a national hero, at the Serbian Presidency headquarters in Belgrade.

More details of what happened

The Serbian President and Government tried, through contacts with the Australian authorities, to improve the tennis player’s situation.

Djokovic announced today that within seven to ten days he will return to the press to present “in detail” his version of what happened in Australia.

The tennis player had traveled to Australia at the beginning of last January with a medical exemption from vaccination.

However, having not been vaccinated, the Australian authorities denied him entry after a dispute that lasted almost two weeks, which the tennis player spent part of in a hotel for asylum seekers.

Djokovic’s participation in major tournaments this year, such as Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, remains uncertain as those events require vaccinations.