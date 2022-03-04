Domestic robotics, tailored realities and hyperconnectivity

With more visitors than expected, but still with empty spaces and absences of brands, a congress marked by normality has come to an end.

Technology looks to the future again despite the fact that certain limitations imposed by the pandemic have tied us to a time that we want to forget. In this scenario, the Mobile’s most futuristic technological proposal: the metaverse.

In this edition the mobile has not been the protagonist, unlike those in which Nokia, Blackberry or Sony left the ‘techies’ of the time breathless. This year, the most significant novelties have come from the hand of the improvement of the cameras, thanks to the alliance with the great photography brands that have seen survival solutions in smartphones. In the shadow of the most ecological trends, mobile phones with a very low environmental impact have been presented, such as the Realme Neo GT 2 made of biological polymer. Outstanding advances have also been seen in charging systems, Oppo fill the mobile in 9 minutes and Honor and Xiaomi in less than 30 minutes, a delight for those who are always in a hurry.

Another great adaptation to the changes we are experiencing has been seen in the presentation of a product segment relegated in other editions: personal computers. The rise of teleworking has highlighted the need to have sufficiently prepared domestic teams. Samsung surprised with its new Book2 Pro, and the fireproof huawei presented a complete portfolio of models for the office and the connected home, as well as launching a new product category: the MatePad Paper 1, a hybrid between an electronic book and a tablet with spectacular aesthetics and performance.

deep intelligence

In the field of robotics, it has been seen how these types of products are becoming more and more domestic. Xiaomi presented the CYberDog for the first time in Europea pet capable of learning, step by step, everything that its owner wants to teach and share.

The model developed by Boston Dynamics could also be seen, both have capabilities beyond the human, but can easily perform tasks such as monitoring the home or protecting us during a walk. They work with the advances provided by dizzying 5G, which has virtually eliminated latency.

Telephone introduced Kime, a Macco Robotics-branded robot bartender that serves drinks with human ease, thanks to the capabilities of fifth-generation networks. He can recognize the owners of him and carry on a basic conversation.

when everything is possible

The great novelty of this MWC that has wanted to look to the future and leave everything behind, has been the consolidation of the parallel worlds or metaverse. The Korean SK Telecom brought virtual scenarios to the fair where you could shape your own avatar and experiment (almost like in the movie) sensations without physical limitations.

Goodbye to any limit also said the impressive 4D metaverse that Fira de Barcelona set up, like an amusement park, where to experience the impossible you just had to put on some glasses.

In the real world

In a display of commitment, the firm Samsung has traveled from the metaverse to reality to teach, within its “Technology with Purpose” program, how advances can be put at the service of culture. In the impressive setting of the Sagrada Familia and with 8K televisions, the brand showed all the art that the temple contains, and the many details that escape our limited human gaze.