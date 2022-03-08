Duplantis breaks his own pole vault world record

Swedish Armand Duplantisreigning Olympic champion, established a new pole vault world record by winning this Monday at the meeting in Belgrade with a mark of 6.19 meters.

Higher! 🙌 Duplantis breaks the world pole vault record: 6’19mpic.twitter.com/kCg2mtxChK – Sofia Miranda 🇪🇸 (@SofiaMirandaCs) March 7, 2022

It is one centimeter more than the universal record that Duplantis himself had held since February 2020 with a record of 6.18.

After failing his first two attempts over 6.19, the 22-year-old Swedish pole vaulter surpassed the bar on his third jump.

two years of waiting

Two years it has taken Duplantis to improve its brand. His previous record jump was achieved on February 15, 2020 in Glasgow.

Olympic gold medal in Tokyo 2020, the Swede had tried countless times to overcome that mark but he always lacked that little bit to overcome himself.

The Swede started the contest from the Serbian capital in 5.61, which beat the first. Then he went to 5.85 and 6 meters. From there he went on to set the bar at 6.19. He jumped and realizing his success began to jump up and hug his trainer. He achieved a much sought after goal.