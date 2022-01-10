Ekstrom wins stage eight as Loeb continues his Dakar comeback

Swedish Mattias Ekstrom (Audi) prevailed in cars in the eighth stage of the Dakar, disputed between Al Dawadimi and Wadi Ad Dawasair, surprising with a great beat in the last 100 kilometers of the special stage and 49 seconds ahead of his teammate, Frenchman Stéphane Peterhansel.

The Gaul Sebastien Loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme) finished third and managed to cut seven minutes and a second to the leader of the general, Qatari Nasser-Al Attiyah (Toyota). Fourth to 3.11 seconds behind Ekstrom finished the Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Audi), completing the presence of the German brand with its innovative hybrid vehicle in three of the first four positions.

Two punctures

A day in which Peterhansel and Loeb seemed to be fighting for victory until Ekstrom appeared at the last minute, but Loeb was conditioned by running out of a spare tire after suffering two punctures, according to the organization; Forcing him not to take any risks if he did not want to ruin all his options for the title.

Moment when Al-Attiyah began to narrow differences, until the Qatari also had problems. A failure in the transmission forced him to roll with only two driving wheels; bringing the overall leader to 10 minutes and 9 seconds behind Ekstrom.

Result that tighten the fight for victory in the car category, although everything still seems to be looking forward to the fourth title (winner in 2011, 2015 and 2019) of Al-Attiyah; above all when he more than solved his first major mechanical problem in this 44th edition of the Dakar. The Qatari faces the last four days of competition, with the last one barely counting for the differences in the general classification, with 37 minutes and 58 seconds of difference over Loeb.

No filming

A classification in which Audis can’t fight, due to failures in the shock absorbers and Sainz, above all, due to the fatal penultimate control of stage 1B in which he lost more than two hours due to a “wrong road book”; but this Monday they achieved a second stage victory that reinforces their work.

This 2022 they released their hybrid vehicle without running in real competition and the German brand is clearing up doubts about reliability -beyond the four broken shock absorbers- in their new system and, especially, they are showing that they have gotten the rhythm to fight for the victory in 2023 and only Loeb could keep them up in the eighth stage.

The Argentine drama

The drama of this Monday arrived for the Argentine Lucio Álvarez and his co-pilot, the Spanish Armand Monleon. After seven stages surprising the controls of his Overdrive Toyota and occupying fourth place overall, they lost three hours after stopping 40 kilometers from the start of the special; which destroys the reflection in the general of his great Dakar.

Too Had problems Nani Rome (Bahrain Raid Xtreme); and near them, at km 43. According to the organization, it was a mechanical failure and made him lose an hour.

Top five finishers of stage 8

1 – Mattias Ekstrom (SUE-Audi) 2h43’21 “

2 – Stéphane Peterhansel (FRA-Audi) at 49 “

3 – Sebastien Loeb (FRA-Bahrain Raid Xtreme) at 3’8 “

4 – Carlos Sainz (ESP-Audi) at 3’11 “

5 – Yazeed Al-Rajhi (SAU-Overdrive Toyota) at 9’51 “.

Motorcycles

The British Sam sunderland (Gas Gas) regained the lead in the motorcycle category a day after losing it, after winning the eighth stage of the Dakar, disputed between Al Dawadimi and Wadi Ad Dawasair, in which dominoes at every checkpoint.

He succeeded, as the Spanish Lorenzo Santolino warned on Sunday, since those who did well in the seventh stage suffered in the eighth. They were penalized to open the track and the general looks again like what it was on the rest day.

The one who got into the fight more fully was the Chilean Pablo Quintanilla. He finished second at 2’53 ”behind Sunderland and is only five minutes and 30 seconds behind overall. The Honda man is chasing his first Dakar victory. Austrian Matthias Walkner (KTM) finished third in the stage, allowing him to maintain his second overall position and the French Adrien van beveren (Yamaha) fell from the lead to third position.

Clavicle fracture

395 kilometers of special stage (special) that the Chilean Nacho Cornejo (Honda), winner of the seventh stage, and the Spanish Joan Barreda (Honda), since both were lost before reaching the penultimate checkpoint and gave about eight minutes with respect to to their rivals. The Spaniard, who competes with great pain for a clavicle fracture, rises from eighth to fifth place overall, 14’38 ”behind Sunderland.

This means that the current champion, the Argentine Kevin Benavides, looks back again in his fight to revalidate the crown. From the first checkpoint, the KTM was far from the leaders and ended up leaving 15 minutes and two seconds in the day this Monday.

First five classified of stage 8

1 – Sam Sunderland (GBR-Gas Gas): 3h48’2 ”

2 – Pablo Quintanilla (CHI-Honda): at 2’53 ”

3 – Matthias Walkner (AUT-KTM): at 4’11 ”

4 – Ricky Brabec (USA-Honda): at 6’44 ”

5 – Mason Klein (USA-KTM): at 8’8 ”. EFE