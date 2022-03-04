Elche – Barça: Schedule and where to watch the League match on TV

quiet week in Camp Nou after qualifying for the round of 16 of the Europa League and accumulating ten consecutive days without losing in the league, with a last great victory against Athletic Club (4-0). After a few days of disconnection, the Catalans returned to the pitch on Thursday to prepare another key date in the struggle to maintain the positions that give access to dispute the Champions League the next season.

In front will be a Elche that they have not lost a league game at home since last November 21, 2021 when they fell to Betis by a resounding 0-3. Since then, four wins and a draw in the Martinez Valero Stadium, converted into a fort. The arrival of Francisco to the franjiverde bench has breathed a new air into a team that is eight points above the relegation places and that he wants to close as soon as possible the permanence in his second season after returning to the First Division.

goal road

The people from Elche arrive with four casualties to receive Barca. Bigas suffered a muscle injury against Levante last week, palaces He has been out for two days due to a hamstring problem and Shepherd He is still recovering from some discomfort in his calf. To nursing is added the absence of gumbau when he was expelled last day and the youth squad will not be there either John Chetauyawhich continues with ankle problems.

The good time of barca in the domestic competition it will be necessary to maintain the good level shown in recent weeks. It seems that Xavi Hernandez has found the path to follow and the latest results confirm this. On four of the six matches disputed in the month of February, the Catalans scored four goals that allowed them not to lose bellows. Of course, the pending subject is still the defensive aspect: the six goals conceded in the last eight games put the focus on the rearguard.

The injured list is shortened for the Catalans after the return of Memphis and Lenglet against athletics. ‘Only’ four footballers remain in the infirmary, among which are Umtiti, Sergi Roberto, Alejandro Balde and Ansu Fati.

When is the Elche-Barça in the League played?

The match corresponding to matchday 27 of the league between Elche and the barca will be played in Martinez Valero Stadium the Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. and can be followed live by Movistar LaLiga.