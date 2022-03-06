Elche, to have Xavi three strikers to choose between nine

Against Elche, at the Camp Nou, Barça’s forward line was made up of Dembele, Jutgla and Abde. The victory perfectly represented the moment that the team was going through, capable of stringing together excellent minutes (a great first half), with phases of blackout (it went from 2-0 to 2-2 in two minutes), caught by threads (pedri, Ansu Fati, Demir, Braithwaite, Aguero and Memphis low, along with those of Dest, Roberto and Piqué) and saved by the youth squad. Jutgla debuted as a starter with a goal, Gavi also launched his account, and Nico saved the win in the 85th minute.

Dembélé, Jutglà and Abde are now expendable. They have moved to the second row, although Xavi professes great gratitude to all three of them. Jutgla and Abde are necessary for the branch and Dembele, without renewing, will have a companion role. Adama, Aubameyang and Ferran landed in winter, Luuk de Jong is the emergency replacement and Braithwaite He has been discharged for a month. And he wasn’t even called up against Elche, so he stayed at home. Gavi, In addition, he has served as a winger.

“Now there are seven, eight or nine players who can start. A month and a half ago we couldn’t choose. This is an advantage for me, because of the range of possibilities I have and for the team because it raises the competition,” he reflected. Xavi, who does not forget the trouble experienced against Elche. “With Francis [el entrenador, ex del Girona] they haven’t lost at home yet”, stressed the Barça coach.