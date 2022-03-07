Elizabeth II resumes her public agenda after recovering from Covid-19

Queen Elizabeth II held her first in-person meeting on Monday since contracting COVID-19, a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The 95-year-old monarch has met with Trudeau at Windsor Castle, according to the British press. Trudeau has traveled to the United Kingdom to meet with the British and Dutch Prime Ministers, Boris Johnson and Mark Rutte, respectively, to address the conflict in Ukraine.

The queen, who also rules over Canada, has been photographed smiling warmly at Trudeau as the canadian premiere he holds her right hand in his. Elizabeth II does not carry the cane that she has been using recently.

Elizabeth II held last Tuesday two virtual hearingsafter becoming infected and being forced to cancel a series of telematic commitments due to experiencing symptoms of the disease.

The Buckingham Palace announced on February 20 that the queen had contracted COVID-19, but specified that she would continue to fulfill a more unloaded schedule at Windsor Castle. Before she got infected Prince carlosfor the second time, and days later the positive of the Duchess of Cornwall was known.

The queen’s positive has caused concern, given her age and the pothole her health went through at the end of last year, when she passed one night in the hospital.