Exum and Hayes shine against a losing Panathinaikos

Before facing the classic against the Madrid next Friday, a fight in the heights of the Euroleague, with the two teams in a close fight for the leadership, Barça fulfilled the commitment of the visit of the Panathinaikos, whom he overcame with great ease in a Palau enchanted by his team’s new display (86-60).

A match that not long ago would have caused sparks on the track, became little more than a formality for the Barça team, with the step forward of Dante Exum (12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists) and Nigel Hayes-Davis (14 points, 3 rebounds), who were in charge of pulling the team and gave some breathing room to the usual protagonists like Mirotic or Davies, relegated to a supporting role in scoring.

🎥 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦 Barça 86-60 @paobcgr 🎥 😍 The millionest plays of the overwhelming victory of Avui 🔵🔴#ForçaBarça! pic.twitter.com/2QTw78xCzR – Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) February 3, 2022

It is true that the team of Dimitris Priftys It was presented without two of its main references this season: Papapetrou and Nedović. But also that the Athenian team is a great run down, that is going through a serious game crisis, with four defeats in its last five games and is penultimate in the competition.

It did not take long for the most vulnerable profile of the Panathinaikos after a first quarter of apparent balance (17-15) thanks to the ease with which the Greek pivots played in the Barcelona area, especially the giant Papagiannis, the only one that lived up to its colors.

A devastating partial

the energy of exum, which chained the first nine Barça points in the second period, activated the team and gave way to 10 full minutes in all senses for the team from Jasikevicius, solvent in defense (6 steals, 13 Greek losses) and brilliant in attack, unleashed from the triple and running very easily on the counterattack to add easy baskets. The Panathinaikos only added two points in five minutes and, riding the success of exum and also of Hayes-Davis, Barça shot, at times, their advantages up to 22 points and established a more than comfortable cushion at halftime (45-25).

James Nnaji finishes the Alley-Oop in STYLE 🚀 #7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/t49d4fFwEu — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) February 3, 2022

He made a small feint Barca to stop the revolutions in the resumption but Jasikevicius he wants nothing to do with relaxation and kept the tension between his squad, giving more minutes than usual to bench players whom he will need in this important part of the season. That allowed the margin to even grow.

In that group are of course, Hayes and Exum. The Australian base continues to make merits to win the extension of the temporary contract that he signed for three months and that expires in March. But also the talented Jokubaitis, Sergi Martinez, Smits and even the young Nigerian center James Naji, author of two baskets worthy of appearing in the summaries and that, at 17 years old, serve to predict a more than hopeful future for him.

“We must be happy above all for the performance of some players, such as Exum, Hayes, Sergi Martinez, who may be playing a little nervous and for whom it will help to strengthen their confidence”, Jasikevicius valued in his final analysis.