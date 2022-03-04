Exum stands out at Barça against the demanding Monaco

The bet that the barca by renewing this very week the contract of Dante Exum until the end of the season he left the first dividends at the Palau. The Australian foreign player emerged with his best performance as a Barça player (22 points, 5 rebounds) to unclog the complicated match against Monaco (88-83) and add his 21st victory in the tournament, which keeps him ahead of the competition.

Don’t be fooled by Monaco’s lack of a name in European basketball. Any rival in the Euroleague is a headache. The team he leads Sasha Obradović He already made the Barça team sweat in the first leg and at the Palau he once again demonstrated his ability to compete, hand in hand with a luxury point guard like Mike James and players with plenty of talent and physical conditions.

🎥 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦 Barça 88-83 AS Monaco Basket 🎥 ⚡ The millionest games in an electric party! 🔵🔴#ForçaBarça! pic.twitter.com/5NBCjRKh9k — 🏆 Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) March 3, 2022

In a moment of sweet play, Monaco stood at the Palau with the added motivation of having the ‘play-offs’ within reach (it is seventh) with the exclusion of the Russian teams. It was used with a concentration and intensity that made things very difficult for the azulgranas, who did not find themselves calm, although, well into the second period, they managed to see themselves up 16 points (57-41, m.26). But it was more the exception than the norm. With Mike James, Motiejunas or Dwayne Bacon on the field, trigger-happy players, Monaco held on to the match with their scoring streaks and entered the final period with the score open (66-62).

matter of trade

The barca raised a pulse in which he shot ex officio, with prominence for unusual players such as Nigel Hayes or a exum increasingly decisive. It was not a day for excessive showmanship and yes to roll up their sleeves, despite the fact that there was a party prepared, that of Nick Calathes who became the top assistant in the Euroleague. The Barça point guard delivered six basket passes, which allowed him to beat his compatriot Vassilis Spanoulis and place the new record at 1,612. But the balance and tension of the match left the celebration in the background.

The match followed the script of equality for 35 minutes and although Barça was able to break it in the third period, when mirotic managed to string together a couple of triples and gave his team air, the clear mastery of the rebound, the physical intensity and the inspiration of Bacon and James They returned Monaco to the fight in a game that was heating up and gaining in electricity. After a few minutes of a certain offensive thickness from Barça, Monaco entered the last five minutes with an advantage (70-73). But the experience of Calathes and physical strength Davies and Exum They ended up sealing another meritorious victory.