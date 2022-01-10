Facebook removes the account of a Polish far-right party for misinforming about the covid

Facebook has discontinued this wednesday the account of Polish far-right party Konfederacja, the most popular of a political formation in the country. The account has been canceled for breaking rules, including those relating to the fight against covid–19.

More than half a million

The Konfederacja account had about 670,000 followers, much more than the two main political forces from Poland, the ruling Law and Justice party (Pis) and the opposition Civic Platform (KO).

“We believe in giving people a voice, but we also want to keep the safety of all users Facebook, “a spokesperson for Meta, the company that owns Facebook, said in a statement.

“We have removed the Konfederacja Facebook page for repeatedly posting content that violates our community standards, specifically our harmful disinformation policies on the covid-19 and of hate speech“stressed the spokesman.

The party’s response

The party leader, Krzysztof Bosak, called the measure “absurd“and affirmed that the party had not been offered”no justification“regarding the removal of your online profile.

The party, founded in 2018, has 11 deputies.