Feast of Real Madrid against Real thinking about PSG

The Real Madrid, in a convincing version, he won the Real society coming back from a game that could have been complicated and ended up being an offensive vindication for the Whites, who also showed a better defensive attitude, more legs and a better head days after playing with him Paris Saint-Germain. The whites take advantage of the stumble of the Seville and thus open a breach in the head of the Leaguealready putting eight points away from those of nerve.

Claw of Oyarzabal

The game started too unstitched and with many spaces for the standards of the Bernabeu. A frank setting for this Real society who accepted the exchange of blows with a heavy eleven above with Isaac, Silva and Oyarzabal. Precisely the first two were associated in the 8th minute in a play that ended with Carvajal running over the canary within the area. The winger committed his second penalty in the last four games, the same ones he had committed in the previous 137. And with Oyarzabal on the field, it rarely ends in a goal txuri-urdin. Something that happened with suspense because Courtois he guessed the location of the shot, which he accompanied and almost touched. The match was put uphill for those of Ancelottiwho are getting used to facing complications in recent games.

The Real embedded itself in front of their box, closing off the interior corridors and pushing the lanes to a halt. Real Madrid bossy. The people of San Sebastian had a catalog to propose direct football with brilliant counterattacks or cool down the game with the ball at their feet to give themselves a truce. The whites tried to take the game to the visiting area, but the reality is that they had no real presence in the domains of Remiro. Casemiro strove to turn up the pressure to steal in rival territory, but neither Camavinga neither modric they were added with arrivals in the second line to the area. And with that deficit, Vinicius and Rodrygo They fell to the sides to then look for a Benzema always surrounded by rivals.

footsteps

Half an hour into the match, the white wave was already a tsunami. Carletto He asked his midfielders to play a leading role in attack and they got the message. The tie could have come in a tense center of modric what Casemiro could not push into the net. But after 40 minutes the Croatian served in the middle, where he appeared Camavinga who listened to his coach, and tried his luck with a shoe that entered the goal like an exhalation after grazing Illarramendi. in full frenzy Benzema scored the second a minute later, but the VAR he noticed that he was a few centimeters ahead. And on the next move Modric repeated Camavinga’s maneuver crowning the white perfect storm in this end of the first half.

Imanol peppered the eleven after the break with the entry of Rafinha and a vertical Djouahra by Silva and Pacheco. He managed to stop the white siege, but did not generate danger. ruled those of Ancelotti the duel placidly, no matter how much the Italian consumed chewing gum beyond his means. certified the win Benzema scoring another goal from a penalty, after one was previously annulled for offside prior to Rodrigo, and sealed it Asensio with a master pass Carvajal. By then the shock was a monologue.

Madrid achieved a comforting victory dusting off their offensive arsenal with a good game of Benzema (two goals disallowed) and the Brazilians on the wings and the scoring contribution from the midfield. Everything with the second leg against PSG at the door, in a duel that will require all the whites to look at the goal. Just what they did against Real Sociedad.