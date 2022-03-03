Ferran Torres: “Goals are streaks, you have to be calm”

Fernando Torres is one of the sensations ‘Renewed’ Barça by Xavi Hernández. His arrival in the winter market has given fresh air to a team that needed it. Despite the forward’s good performance, in front of goal he has not yet found the optimal version of himself. They are more than 500 minutes that the Valencian has disputed with the elastic azulgrana and only two converted goals.

Something that does not seem to worry the striker, since this Tuesday he assured that “goals are streaks” and that “you have to be calm” at a company event iNubaof which he is an ambassador, in which he was present electronically at the 1899 Auditorium of the Camp Nou. In this event he was accompanied José Villalón, the head of medical services at Atlético de Madrid, and Pablo Honrubia, the CEO and co-founder of iNuba.

“You have to be constant and mentally calm. When one enters, then it’s shot. But I don’t think it’s all about the goal, I think I’m contributing a lot of good things to the team“, insisted the Barcelona player before the questions of the journalists.

With willpower and the right tools, you can be the best version of yourself, whatever your starting point. and certainly for me @inubaworld It is the tool that makes the difference. #iNuba 📲 pic.twitter.com/swQGNPTPHy – Ferran Torres (@FerranTorres20) December 21, 2021

Positive adaptation to the team

Ferran Torres wanted to play down his tears at the end of the first leg of the round of 32 of the Europe League before him Naples: “It was a spontaneous gesture of frustration for not scoring goals, in the end I wasn’t successful in that game. But in this sense, the coach’s confidence is appreciated.”

The Valencian recognized that his adaptation to the team after arriving in the winter market from Manchester City “it’s going very well”. The key to his good work in Barcelona comes with the Xavi’s confidence and with one squad of footballers whom he knows very well because they are the base of the Spanish team.