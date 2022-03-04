FIFA 22 eliminates the Russian team and teams for the invasion of Ukraine

The boycott of Russia for the invasion of Ukraine has even reached video games. EA Sports announced on Wednesday its decision to retaliate against the invading country “in solidarity with the Ukrainians.”

In this way, the video game company has started the process to eliminate FIFA 22as well as its online and mobile versions, to the russian national team and to the teams of the Russian league, in the image of the decision made by the football authorities.

EA SPORTS FIFA Statement: pic.twitter.com/JXInNaOPhu — EA SPORTS FIFA ESP (@EASPORTSEsp) March 2, 2022

FIFA 22 users until now could choose to play with the spartakthe Locomotive and the CSKAthe three main teams based in Moscow.

EA Sports has also explained that it is “evaluating” possible changes in different areas of your game, hinting without specifying the possibility of prohibiting access to online gaming for Russian citizens.