Four men are shot in an indigenous Mexican area

Alleged hit men shot four men to death in an indigenous area from the Mexican state of Michoacán (west), where 24 hours earlier four other men were killed in the same way. The Attorney General of the State of Michoacán (FGE) reported this Wednesday that it is investigating the possibility that both events are related to each other, since there are indications that point to it.

The four bodies were found this day on the edge of a dirt road that connects the towns of La Yácata and Tacátzcuaro, in the Purépecha indigenous municipality of Tingüindín. The victims show traces of torture and bullet wounds. in various parts of the body, mainly in the thorax and head. One of them was wearing ‘tactical’ type clothing. The bodies were sent to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), where the bodies of the other four men who were shot to death on Tuesday morning in the same place remain.

In the Tingüindín region there are various drug cartels fighting blood and fire for control of drug production synthetic known as ‘crystal’. These criminal organizations are the Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), La Nueva Familia Michoacana, Los Caballeros Templarios and Los Reyes cartels, which are fighting for control of illicit activities in the region.

Agents of the Mexican Army, the National Guard and the Michoacán Police, deployed a search operation for the alleged assassins, which allowed them to discover and destroy a ‘drug camp’ in the area known as ‘El Cenador’, on top of a mountain of the town of Tacátzcuaro. In the camp, authorities found tents, tactical clothing and drug residues, which lead the authorities to presume that the gunmen fled from there minutes before the arrival of the soldiers and police.