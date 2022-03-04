France and Germany immobilize regular Russian yachts in the Balearic Islands

Germany and France have taken the lead in seizure of luxury yachts of Russian oligarchs who are common in Balearic waters. Yesterday it was formalized immobilization or “arrest” in the port of Marseille of the Love Vero by Igor Sechin a Putin confidant and chief of staff placed at the helm of the energy giant Rosneft. The interception occurred when it was preparing to leave French territorial waters.

Video recordings show the Love Vero of 86 meters sailing through the waters of Eivissa and Formentera, where it is habitual since its construction nine years ago in some Dutch shipyards. The ship then wore the name of St.Princess Olgavalid until the divorce in 2017 of the tycoon and his wife Olga Sechina.

The initiatives against the luxury yachts of the oligarchs have acquired a symbolic value, among the sanctions derived from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The most significant seizure corresponds to Germany, which has immobilized the dilbar from Alisher Usmanov, Russia’s third fortune with its 13 billion euros. The Arsenal shareholder Londoner owns the largest yacht in the world for its tonnage. With 156 meterswas in the Hamburg shipyards for repairs and winter overhaul. The UK has also frozen Usmanov’s assets in parallel.

Spain has not only let itself be advanced by its partners in the European Union, in adopting drastic measures to intercept the large yachts of Russian tycoons. The Government has limited itself to requesting the list of megayachts from the Balearic nautical facilities. Given that these properties are acquired as a rule through intermediary companies that are difficult to unravel, since they sail under flags of convenience, the detection network has numerous holes and is ineffective. In fact, the Galactica Super Nova of Vagit Alekperov, president of Lukoil and also a resident of Balearic waters, has already left the port of Barcelona as soon as rumors began of retaliation against the oligarchs’ marine giants.

A third yacht immobilized by Germany in Hamburg is the Moonoriginally conceived for Roman Abramovich. The Chelsea owner’s toy features two helipads and houses a small submarine. It also has a Balearic history. It was sold to the Azeri businessman Farkhad Akhmedov, close to Putin and has already been sanctioned by the US authorities.

Abramóvich concentrated his nautical force in the 140 meters of the Solaris, also sighted in Mallorca. The inaction of the Government of Sánchez against the mega yachts has an additional impact in Mallorca, where the Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink the Lady Anastasia of Alexander Mikheev, the president of the Russian arms sales conglomerate. The ship has not been disturbed in Port Adriano, nor has any decision been made against the Tango of the Ukrainian oligarch of Russian obedience Viktor Vekselberg, which is being repaired at Astilleros Mallorquines.