France will abandon the obligation to wear a mask indoors in mid-March

The French Government announces that its use will only be required in public transport and hospitals

It will also suspend the requirement of the vaccination passport as of March 14

Two years after the first confinement, France will lift almost all restrictions due to covid-19. The use of the mask will no longer be mandatory indoors as of March 14, with the exception of public transport and health centers, French Prime Minister Jean Castex indicated this Thursday at noon. That same day, the vaccination passport will also no longer be required —in the case of France, all three doses are needed to dispose of it— to go to a bar, restaurant or attend any cultural or sports activity.

“The conditions have been met for a new phase of reduction of the measures,” Castex assured in an interview on the TF1 midday newscast – the network with the largest audience in the neighboring country. With these announcements, two tools that have marked their lives in recent times will disappear from the daily life of the French: the mask and the covid-19 passport, which since January only those who have been vaccinated have had.

The French administration had already lifted the mandatory nature of the mask outdoors in early February. From this Monday, neither was it required in those spaces where it was mandatory to have a vaccination passport (restaurants, museums, football stadiums, etc). Within ten days, it will also cease to be used in shops, companies and public administrations. It will only be necessary in public transport and health centers, access to which will continue to be restricted to people who have been vaccinated or have a recent negative test. Compulsory vaccination for health personnel will also be maintained.

Decline of the omicron wave

The end of almost all restrictions in France will take place at a time of clear decline of the omicron wave. In the neighboring country, 57,000 new cases of the coronavirus were registered on Wednesday, a high figure, but much lower than the 500,000 daily detected in January. It will also take place a month before the French presidential elections, to be held between April 10 (first round) and April 24 (second round). The omnipresent use of covid-19 caused a wave of massive protests in the neighboring country last summer. These lost in importance since the autumn, with some slight rebound. For example, in February when the “freedom marches” tried to reproduce themselves in France, the impact of which was much less than that of Canada.