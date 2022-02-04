Germany opts for a low profile in the Ukraine crisis

In full tension in Eastern Europe, the commitment of Germany Through diplomatic channels, it has earned him all kinds of criticism from his partners. Accusations of being clumsy in your foreign policy, of being shaky about Russia and even having abandoned Ukraine. The reproaches come from the refusal of the Berlin tripartite government to send armament to Kiev, a decision they say will not change.

Amid such criticism, the German chancellor Olaf Scholz received the support of twenty leaders of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), its political strength. “We clearly say which side the escalation is coming from and that all options are on the table. What it is about now is to organize diplomacy and peace, ”he said this Monday. Lars Klingbeilco-president of the party, in statements to public television.

Scholz took over from Angela Merkel at the head of the German chancellery in a phase of rapid escalation of the conflict, with Ukraine, U.S and its European partners warning Russia about the consequences of an attack on the territorial integrity of its neighbor

gun pressure

The criticisms had their greatest virulence last week. On Monday, the mayor of Kiev and former boxer Vitaly Klitschko He wrote in the Bild tabloid that he is “disappointed” with Germany for not having definitively abandoned the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and for its refusal to send weapons. “It is betraying friends in a dramatic situation,” accused Klitschko, popular in Germany, where he developed a good part of his career.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, Andrij Melnyk, urged the Scholz government to stop thinking in “partisan-political” terms and to authorize the shipment of weapons to his country, which is in “the greatest danger since the Second World War”. On the same day, the Polish Prime Minister, the conservative Mateusz Morawiecki, expressed his “concern and disappointment” at Berlin’s position. The anger also came from the Baltic countries. The Latvian Defense Minister, Artis Pabrikstold Bild that “German policy towards Russia is in no way up to the demands of the NATO wave European Union”.

Berlin maintains its refusal

Despite the pressure, Scholz has insisted that he will not authorize the export of lethal weapons. Those who agree with the chancellor rely on historical reasons and on the coalition agreement signed by the Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals (FDP), the three parties in government today. In the section “Disarmament, arms controls and arms exports” the document mentions both the common position of the EU (from 2008) and the political principles of the federal government for the export of arms and war material (latest version of 2019). According to the latter, exports to countries in a situation of armed conflict or where there is a threat of its occurrence. The cost of the instability derived from a possible armed conflict is incalculable, not only for German interests but for the entire region.

Out of former members of the former Soviet Union or the missing Warsaw pact there are also differences with the course followed by the German chancellor, although the objections are less strident. France shares with Germany the diplomatic effort through bilateral channels with Moscow and with the attempt to revive the Normandy quartet (Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France) that met in Paris last Wednesday after more than two years.

Washington, oscillating between calls for dialogue, attacks against Vladimir Putin and the sudden decisions to evacuate non-essential personnel from its embassies in Kiev and Minsk, it tries to emphasize coincidences to show unity with its European partners.

Within Germany, the situation is no less complex. For Wolfgang Ischinger, outgoing head of the Munich Security Conference, German “moderation” favors Russia. The former diplomat accuses the Government of slowness, for example with respect to Nord Stream 2: “They are not irreparable blunders but they caused damage to the reputation.”

And as if there weren’t already too many voices, this weekend two old SPD figures joined the discussion. the former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, today chairman of the Nord Stream shareholders’ meeting and on the board of directors of the Russian oil company Rosneft, accused Ukraine of fueling the conflict with its “saber noise”. For your part Sigmar Gabriel, former leader of the party and several times minister in different portfolios, demanded a discussion “without taboos” on the shipment of weapons. Despite these notes, Klingbeil made it clear who is in charge now in the SPD: “what we say is valid for the entire party.”