“Going to the Games is the prize, but we have been doing wonders for years”

“I am afraid of waking up one day and that everything has been a dream, because of so many moments lived, because of the people I have met, because of unique things.” A few days before competing in the Beijing Olympics opening this Friday Ander Mirambell (Calella, 02-17-1983) Enjoy your moment. His ranking on the test skeleton, a modality that no one talked about in Spain before he started practicing it, is already a success in the men’s competition. But his presence in his fourth Games (“it is no longer a miracle, there are four of them”, he affirms proudly) gives an amazing dimension to the dreamy bet that he made 17 years ago against all odds. And the choice of him next to the rider Queralt Castellet, as standard-bearers of the Spanish delegation, which goes to Beijing with 14 athletes, is the icing on the cake that you will savor these days.

Mirambell stamped the ticket for Beijing in the test of the world Cup disputed in Saint Moritz, to stay just behind Canada or Switzerland in the world ranking. In that circuit, in addition, he achieved a new historical speed record (139.9 km / h.), Shortly after overcoming covid and losing almost two kilos of muscle mass, which gives even more value to his conquest. “Going to my fourth Games is brutal and has a surreal point, because it was not part of any of my dreams when I started in 2005. Four Games are many years being among the best. The prize is going to the Games. But we have been doing wonderful things all these years”, values ​​the Spanish athlete, in a conversation with El Periódico.

Happy for his achievement and also for his election as flag bearer, Mirambell’s challenge now is to improve himself, after his 24th place in Vancouver-2010the 26th in Sochi 2014 and the 23rd in Pyong Chang 2018. “Adrenaline comes out of my ears. My body asks me to go and smash everything in Beijing and fight for the best result I have ever done, ”she says.

write your story

Mirambell is one more example of the determination that drives athletes to jump barriers and write their own story and makes the initial image of their first steps iconic, when they abandoned athletics and entered an unknown world, deprived of resources, and wearing custom shoes with a cheese grater on the soles, to get more grip on the ice. “The sensation when you are at ground level with the sled is wonderful, as if you could take off and fly away”, he remarks about his passion for the skeleton.

“I look on Netflix and I don’t see any stories like that, really. There is a lot of illusion and sacrifice behind. Many people asked me why I did what I did. Well, to live moments like this. It was worth it, yes”, says the Barcelona athlete, a graduate in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, with a Masters in football management, who worked, among others, for The league next to Javier Thebesand who has reinvented himself a thousand times to continue with his dream, among other things as a commentator for Espanyol matches (of which he is a declared fan) of Bàsquet Manresa (of whose Board of Directors he was a member for three years) or of Eurosport in these Games when their participation ends.

The example of his wife

“Now you realize that you have done something great living next to the beach, without having a competitive luge, without having a professional structure, without a scholarship like the British of 40,000 to 60,000 euros per athlete. Looking for life in the summer to support the family. I believe that everything behind is much more important than the tip of the iceberg, which is what you see”, he reflects mirambell, who has made his example take root. He now works as a sports director at the Ice Sports Federation and guides a group of athletes at the Sant Cugat CAR. “Leaving a legacy is much better than medals, which end up filling with dust,” he reflects.

The example of your partner, Irina Rodriguez, Olympic runner-up in synchronized Beijing-2008, with whom he has a son just two years old, Kai, has been a reference in his work. “She understands better than anyone what it means to fight for the Games,” she says, explaining that when the event in Beijing is over, she will have to sit down with her family to see how she approaches her future: if it is worth fighting to continue to be active until 2022 World Cup in Saint Moritz or take a step to the side to listen to some of the offers that knock on your door to direct new projects, outside of Spain, that keep you united with your passion.