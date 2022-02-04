Google doodle welcomes the 2022 Winter Olympics

Google has kicked off the 2022 Winter Olympics that are held in the city of Beijing. The Olympic Games will take place from February 4 to 20 in the Chinese capital. In the summer of 2021, the 2022 Olympic Games were held and it is the first time that a city repeats the candidacy for both editions: summer and winter.

More of 2,000 athletes have a date to compete in 15 disciplines and in total 109 medals are distributed in these Olympics. This year, like the previous one, is marked by the coronavirus pandemic, so the teams and players will be isolated in their respective bubble groups to prevent contagion from occurring.

Although these Olympic Games have unleashed a diplomatic boycott due to the repression that China is carrying out against human rightsmany countries will send diplomatic personnel to support their respective athletes.

Historical milestones or designated dates

The Internet is a great newspaper library and for this reason you can consult the most important doodles, such as the Gregorian calendar, as well as their history or creators here.

These small virtual works of art, such as the anniversary of the determination of the speed of light, can be purchased and even decorate any type of object such as t-shirts, stamps or skateboards through its virtual store.

The history of the doodle

Google usually decorates the letters of its logo to celebrate the anniversaries of famous people or key dates in the world of science or culture, such as the birth of Charles Chaplin, the Nobel winners, the anniversary of ‘Don Quixote’ or either some relevant or novel event or the Gregorian calendar.

The famous search engine has surprised with interactive doodles such as the one that commemorated the 30th anniversary of ‘Pac-Man’, which allowed the famous video game to be played.

Other outstanding doodles were the one dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the birth of John Lennon, with a video that reviewed the imagery of the Beatle; the 60th anniversary of the publication of ‘The Astronauts’ by Stanislaw Lem, with several mini-games, or the incredible one dedicated to Les Paul, recreating a guitar inspired by the six-string master that allowed users to compose songs.