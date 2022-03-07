Great comeback of the Barça

Only in 2 of the 15 games in which they had conceded a goal first had Barça traced the score. Against Linares and Atlético. Both with Xavi. The third time has arrived in Elche, with a triumph that was guessed transcendent and not only because of the appearance of Ronald Koeman to express his pain for the alleged mistreatment received. Consolidating fourth place, the fourth victory in a row (third in the League) brings the team closer than ever to third place in the table.

Barça no longer walks on the wire. On the contrary. Nothing in abundance. As much as the narrow victory (1-2) reflects the difficulties experienced to raise the score in the second half and hides, however, an unfortunate arbitration by Hernández Hernández sibylline and unfair due to his unequal criteria. Barça committed eight fouls and saw six cards. Ten and two, respectively, Elche.

Luxury striker: Dembélé, Aubameyang and Gavi started and Adama, Ferran and Memphis finished.

Nothing in abundance this Barça because of the 20 chances it was able to create (only two hits is a lousy balance) and, above all, nothing in abundance because it lined up two different forwards. Six players up front. If one doesn’t get it right, another one will. they started Dembélé, Aubameyang and Gavi and Adama, Ferran and Memphis finished.

The only striker who had not scored in the League was the first to help the team. Ferran scored a goal and could have scored two or three more. He only released his league account, without raising his low hit rate. Memphis created the penalty and transformed it. And in that choral work to which successes and failures must be attributed, Ter Stegen collaborated with a strong and solid hand that prevented the second franjiverde goal.

Unfortunate arbitration by Hernández Hernández, sibylline and unfair due to his unequal criteria with the cards.

differences in discussion

In the debate between Koeman and Xavi, the improvement in results is impeccable. Xavi has only conceded one league defeat (0-1 against Betis). So impenetrable that the current coach has more human resources that have alleviated the unfortunate losing streak and so impenetrable that the team plays better, with more ideas and more studied movements.

Dembélé and Gavi initially played on the wings instead of Adama and Ferran -He had always been a starter with Xavi-, in a first turn of rotation that will be extended to almost all demarcations. There is hardly much difference between starters and substitutes in those band positions.

Other changes were due to the peculiarities of the rival, such as Araujo keeping Eric on the bench for the fourth game to combat the physical Lucas Boye, who tried to throw himself on Piqué, and one, in particular, responded to bureaucratic reasons: Alves played for Dest because on Thursday he will not be able to be lined up in the Europa League.

Ferran, a substitute for the first time, opened his account in the League but was able to put on his boots with more goals.

Elche covered all the exits from behind except the route by which Araujo could progress, who still does not dare. It lacked patience in the Barcelona constructionin a hurry from the beginning to reach the area from Elche, which was projected preferably on the right thanks to Pedri’s mobility, already a benchmark for his teammates and rivals, and Dembélé’s positioning.

On that right wing the greatest defensive imbalances were produced, between Dembélé not covering Mojica and Elche looking for Alves’ back, generally out of place. A mistake of Pedri facilitated Fidel’s goal in a crossed shot in which more tension was lacking from the others.

Precipitation

Barça had so much desire to surprise, so much to get the score back on track, that there was excessive haste. The center-backs (at the forwards) looked far away to find those close to them (the interiors), but that did not manage to break Elche, who kept the defensive line away from Badía. When everything came together to put together the perfect play, Diego González cleared Frenkie de Jong’s confident shot on the goal line. Then Badía deflected another one-on-one against the Dutchman. Fidel did not forgive so much.

Barça was in a greater hurry with the adverse score, but they played with the intensity and tension that they had lacked. There was more success through the Valencian, who generated fear with his shots, gradually enclosing Elche in his plot. Without losing the lot that was behind Alves, which was not closed until the final whistle.

MATCH SHEET

Elche: Badia (7); Barragán (6), Roco (5), D. González (6), Mojica (6); Morente (5), Raúl Guti (4), Mascarell (4), Fidel (7); Pere Milla (6), Lucas Boyé (6).

Technical: Francisco Rodriguez (6).

Changes: Ponce (4) by Morente (m. 65); Carrillo (5) by Boyé (m. 65); Josán (sc) by Fidel (d. 78); Marcone (sc) by Guti (d. 78).

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen (6); Alves (4), Araujo (6), Piqué (6), Alba (6); Pedri (7), Busquets (8), F. de Jong (5); Dembele (5), Aubameyang (6), Gavi (6).

Technical: Xavi Hernandez (7).

Changes: Ferran (8) by Gavi (m. 46); Nico (6) by F. Jong (m. 68); Memphis (6) by Aubameyang (d. 75); Adama (6) by Dembélé (m. 75); Dest (sc) by Alves (m. 85).

goals: 1-0 (m. 45), Fidel crosses a shot with the left; 1-1 (m. 60), Ferran deflects a failed shot from Alba; 1-2 (m. 84), Memphis converts a penalty to the squad.

Referee: Hernández Hernández (3), Canarian.

Cards: Araujo (d. 49), Barragán (d. 56), Dembélé (d. 58), Ponce (d. 67), Alves (d. 71), Nico (d. 72), Piqué (d. 82), Memphis (d. 96). Red to Pastore.

Stadium: Martinez Valero.

spectators: 30,146.