Greece approves fourth dose of covid vaccine

The National Vaccination Committee of Greece gave the green light on Tuesday to administer the fourth dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus to immunosuppressed people.

Speaking to public television ERT, the Secretary General of Primary Care, Marios Themistokleus, announced that the system “is ready” and that the internet platform to request the fourth dose will open in the next one to two weeks.

The fourth installment of the vaccine will exclude the general population for now and is directed only at a specific group, potentially around 250,000 people, with cases of immunosuppression. Citizens eligible to receive the fourth dose may do so between the 3 and 6 months later having received the third booster dose.

Themistokleus was optimistic that an extra fourth dose will not be necessary for the general population. For her part, the president of the Vaccination Commission, Maria Theodoridu, recalled that the virus is presenting many variants, “and optimism is good, but we do not know if a fourth dose of the vaccine will be needed” for the entire population.

So far, very few countries have announced the application of the fourth dose for specific groups, among which are Israel and Chile.

Vaccination is proceeding slowly in Greece and at the moment somewhat more than 67% of the population has the complete pattern, while the increase in inoculations mainly occurs between the booster doses, which are already around 37%.