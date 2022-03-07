Guardiola enlarges the image of City in the Manchester derby

Michael Oliver blew the final whistle of the derby Manchesterand the Etihad public address system automatically launched the great success of Joy Division, “Love will tear us apart again.” The last assistance the fans of the City to launch and readjust the song to the rhythm of “City, tearing cockneys apart, again” (The City, destroying “Londonians”, for the ‘cockney’ accent, again). A historic mockery of the celestial side, which stirs up its neighbors with the fact that the majority of fans are in the country’s capital, not in their own city.

They could afford any license, of course, because on Sunday afternoon the city was theirs again. The Guardiola’s Manchester City smashed the Man Utd in a painful 4-1. The red devils had no answer. DeBruyne claimed the star that is with two goals and an assist. the fang of Mahrez He completed the win with another brace. But the project is not understood Guardiola without their collectivity: the gall of Foden, the lucidity of Bernard Silva or the range of resources I cancel. The latest generation of a project that has changed the history of the city.

Neither the plan Ralf Rannick, the father of German counter-pressure, had no effect. Nor the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, ruled out due to injury, was seen as an excuse in England. The German’s studied plan ended in disrepair after five minutes, when United’s atrocious defense allowed DeBruyne open the can to pleasure after center of Bernard Silva.

Avalanche after the draw

best of United was that they did not panic, and Jadon Sancho found his particular redemption. Hissed at each intervention for his poor start from the City youth academy, he traced an immaculate thread to equalize the contest. A tie that delighted the visiting grandstand, as happy as they were incredulous. Because they woke up the beast.

those of Guardiola They were an avalanche after the draw. Foden he headed the crossbar minutes before undressing Lindeloff with a toe check that preceded the second. Again, DeBruyne taking out the hammer before a dead ball in the area. Leading 2-1 at half-time, City danced after the break. He did it on the shoulders of Bernardo Silva and Cancelo, guardians of the ball and dominators of the rhythm.

“The second half we were at one of the highest levels of this season,” he acknowledged. Guardiola. While De Gea I did what I could to avoid a tragedy, Mahrez he signed the humiliation with a double. The United He lowered his arms, with 8% possession in the last 20 minutes of the game, and has already spent a decade without aspiring to the Premier League. In the same period, City have five trophies. 10 years in which Manchester It has been bluer than ever.