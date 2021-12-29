Hong Kong police arrest six executives of an independent media outlet

The two hundred police officers who this morning searched the headquarters of a hostile environment and detained its managers at their homes symbolize the attacks on freedom of the press in particular and the Hong Kong drift in general. Today it was the web Stand News, one of the few media that survive in the new ecosystem.

The police raid has finished with arrests of six people related to the web. There are figures as preeminent on the activist scene as the singer Denise Ho wave former MP Margaret Ng, who were part of the board of directors until his resignation last month. They have also been detained Lam Shiu-tung, current editor-in-chief, and his predecessor, Chung Pui Kien. The agents have questioned Ronson Chan, director of the medium and president of the Hong Kong Association of Journalists, who has been released after turning in his electronics.

The police have clarified that the six detainees weigh accusation of printing or publishing “seditious material”, a colonial-era crime which goes on to modernize the list of current affronts. It is not even included in the National Security Law that for two years has changed the Hong Kong landscape but recent sentences had allowed the authorities to dust off those moldy laws.

Requisitioned materials

The managers arrest who had already disassociated themselves from Stand News suggests that the Executive does not forget or forgive. Neither the precautions taken after the harassment of Apple Daily have served. The outlet withdrew many of its comments in June, canceled the subscription plan and stopped accepting donations.

Dozens of policemen have come this morning to the headquarters of the medium in the popular Kwun Tong district with a search warrant and they have left six hours later with about thirty boxes. Evidence includes computers and varied journalistic materials. The website stopped updating at 7 in the morning and has not published any news about the arrests.

The medium has covered the Hong Kong news since its founding in 2014 and has served as anti-government sector speaker. He also participated in the International Consortium of Journalists that uncovered last year the pandora papers on the fiscal engineering of the powerful to hide their wealth. At the beginning of the month he had received the last notice from the Executive of Carrie Lam. His Interior Minister Chris Tang accused Stand News of “slandering and demonizing” government initiatives and warned that they would take action against those who endanger national security.

Echoes of the ‘Apple Daily’

Its future is bleak if we look at the precedents. The arrests of managers in their homes and the searches bring the echoes of the Apple Daily. The Hong Kong’s loudest and most popular newspaper succumbed in June to the legal onslaught and the freezing of assets that it needed to face the payments to workers and suppliers. Its founder, the mogul Jimmy Lai, assists from prison to the flow of processes for crimes such as collision with foreign forces or the organization and participation in prohibited demonstrations.

The operation against the web Stand News is interpreted by activism as another turn of the screw against freedom of expression despite the fact that the Government considers it still intact. A recent survey of the Foreign Correspondents Club it revealed that almost half were planning their departure.