How can you get the QR code to use Whatsapp web?

whatsapp website is an application that is used to send messages through the messaging service from the computer’s browser. And also to receive them. The ‘online’ application is available to users of all mobile operating systems -Android, iOS, BlackBerry OS and Windows Phone-.

Having the ‘app’ accessible from the computer is easy: just get the QR code and ‘read it’ with the mobile to synchronize them. And how do you get the QR code? Well, it’s also easy if you follow a few simple steps:

Open WhatsApp on mobile. Without entering any conversation, go to the WhatsApp settings, an option available by selecting the three vertical dots that appear at the top right in the case of Android and in settings (bottom right) in the case of iOS. Once there, an option is displayed that is ‘Linked Devices‘. Previously, this option was called directly ‘whatsapp web‘, but the nomenclature has changed because now Whatsapp can be synchronized in multiple devices at once. After selecting ‘Linked devices’, you have to click on the green or blue bar that says ‘Link a device‘. There appears a QR code reader.

At the same time, on the computer you have to put the url of Whatsapp on the web (https://web.whatsapp.com/) , where the QR code will appear that must be scanned to link both devices.

Keep in mind that now WhatsApp, in its beta version, can be synchronized on different devices, so it is not necessary to always have your mobile connected, since your WhatsApp account will be synchronized on different devices and can be used automatically. Independent.

In addition, last March the ‘online’ application announced that it was going to allow video calls from the computer, an option that facilitates work between professionals and allows you to see family and friends better, as well as having your hands free during the conversation.