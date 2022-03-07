How is the Ukraine war going? MAP of Russia’s advance

relentlessly, he Russian army besiege at big cities from Ukraine. The capital, Kiev, continues to be bombarded by the Russian Army trying to control the airport. Russia claims to have taken Kharkivthe second city of Ukrainewhose main square, the liberty square, has been bombed and paratroopers have been dropped into the city. Moscow also claims to control the strategic city of Khersonin the south while launching to the conquest of Odessa.

The chernobyl zoneis already under control Russian Military, who have also attacked the Ukrainian regions of Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnitsky, Chernigov, Kiev, Odessa, Nikolaev, Kherson and Kramatorsk. Furthermore, according to the Ukrainian Army, Russian troops have intervened in the line of separation of forces in Donbas.

Of these areas, the only one in the donbas region is the city of Kramatorsk, which is considered the Ukrainian military base in the Donetsk region. Pro-Russian separatists expect their troops to advance “very soon” in these regions, according to Russian news agencies. The pro-Russian cities of Donetsk and Lugansk self-proclaimed people’s republics in 2014 and this Monday Putin formally recognized them.

For its part, Odessa is the most important base of the Ukrainian Black Sea Fleet; while Kherson is the border region with crimeapeninsula unilaterally annexed by Russia in the year 2014.