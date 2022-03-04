How many rare diseases are there?

This February 28 marks the World Rare Disease Day, a date for raising awareness about the different problems that affect the health of a small number of individuals and that, therefore, on many occasions pose a problem when that a real research for treatment.

A rare disease is one that affects fewer than five per 10,000 people, according to the definition made in 2000 and applicable to the entire European Union. It is estimated that in Spain there may be between 2.5 and 3 million affected. For its part, in United States, the Medicines Law ‘Orphan Drug Act’ of 1983 defines a rare disease as one that affects less than 200,000 people.

Among the different factors that can lead to being affected by a rare disease, the fact of having a parent who is a carrier of a genetic mutation stands out, or simple chance, which often makes their condition a lottery.

In practice, depending on where the affected person is born, and even in what type of family, he or she may be compromised from the start. diagnosis until the treatment that you receive throughout your life.

With the most rigorous official data available, it is estimated that in the world there may be close to 8,000 rare diseases and in Europe they are identified 6,17265% of which are serious and disabling, and can affect the patient from birth or manifest throughout life and in a significant number of cases, with no known cure.

However, a recent analysis of Monarch Disease Ontology (world) suggests that the figure could be up to 50% higher than the official figure, exceeding 10,000 in any case.

Despite all the difficulties, a treatment that improves the quality of life or delays the aggravation of the symptoms is, therefore, the only thing that the patients of rare diseases. And it influences this, from the portfolio of services offered by each territory (with differences even between the different Spanish autonomous communities), the economic means available and the ability to function between the bureaucracy or to overcome the shock produced by the diagnosis.

In addition, depending on who recognizes the disability, the degree for the same rare disease can vary from 33 to 90%, so from the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases (Feder) They consider that a guide is necessary to homogenize the criteria and the training of professionals.

The World Day is always commemorated on the day that closes February. It is a date marked from the year 2008, which initially sought his memory the days February 29 of the leap years, for being a ‘rare’ day, like said diseases. So that awareness is not only done once every four years, ‘standard’ 365-day years move the date to the 28th of the same month.