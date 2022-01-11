How to take a screenshot on a computer?

Sometimes when you are working or just watching a video on computer, you can want capture images of what is being seen.

It can also happen that it is a text and you want to make an extension of it to read it better or, simply, to save and / or print it on paper.

Cutout

For all this, it is necessary to take a screen capture on the computer and, later, crop the image -because the screen capture will take the entire screen, including the internet bar- or expand the image to the entire screen width and , later, make the capture.

To take the screenshot, just press the “key.print pa“or”ImpPnt“(print screen) that is in the upper row of the computer keyboard – where the F1, F2 … commands are – to the right. You can also put”PrtScrn“(” print screen “, which means to print screen in English).

Capture on Mac

From a Mac, you have to hold down the three shift keys, command and 4. With these three pressed at the same time, you select the area of ​​the screen that you want to capture.

Whether the computer is a PC or a Mac, once the capture is made, it can be pasted into a whatsapp or an email to send, with the ctrl + V commands (to paste the image, which is stored on the clipboard) or with the “paste” directly.

But if what you want is to save the image on the computer or print it, it is necessary to have a program available in which to paste that image to later save or print it.

There are many programs with which to open a blank screen that allows you to paste that capture: IrfanView, FastStone Image Viewer, Photos … any of them allows you to paste the image and, later, download it to the computer to cut it, send it, etc. .