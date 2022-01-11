How to take a screenshot on a mobile phone?

For a few years, one of the Christmas star gift is a mobile phone. Both Santa Claus and the Kings usually leave the odd one smartphone terminal in many homes around the world, whatever the brand.

So many users are entertained at Christmas holidays by transferring information from one terminal to another, something that, if the operating system is the same –android or iOS– It is relatively simple, but if you have to go from one to another, something is complicated.

Common operating

But there is something that, for some time now, and regardless of the brand of mobile phone and its operating system, is quite common on all phones: taking a screenshot.

Thus, the way that all mobiles usually have to capture something that is being seen on the phone is very simple, although at first it requires some practice.

First, you have to open the screen you want to capture. Subsequently, you have to press the power button and the volume down button at the same time. If the capture is not achieved by doing that, some phones react by holding down the power button for a few seconds, which causes a command that says “Screenshot” to appear, a command that obviously must be touched to perform the capture.

Preview

At the bottom left, you will see a preview of the screenshot. On some phones, you’ll see the screenshot icon at the top of the screen.

If none of this works, you will have to consult how to do it on the support website of your phone manufacturer.