Hungary will hold legislative elections on April 3, as announced today by the country’s president Janos Ader. The elections pose a new challenge for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán who arrives at this appointment apparently with less guarantees than the previous ones. For the first time since he assumed power in 2010, the conservative nationalist politician and his Fidesz party they will face a united front of opposition parties. A bitter dispute is expected, polls indicate.

These elections are also relevant at the level of the European Union, since Orbán has hardened its pulse with Brussels in recent years, with clear clashes in matters of defense of the rights of the LGTBI community or migration policy, among other issues

The opposition alliance that will try to unseat Orbán from power is formed by the Democratic Coalition, the socialists, the liberals and the Jobbik party, formerly the extreme right and which has now turned to the center-right. At the head of this heterogeneous alliance is Peter Marki-Zay, who in 2018 managed to win municipal elections in the agricultural city of Hodmezovasarhely, then in the hands of Fidesz.

Desperate for change

Despite polls still placing Orbán’s party slightly ahead of the opposition alliance, Fidesz risks losing a two-thirds majority which he did achieve in the last three elections. The Parliament that comes out of these elections will be in charge of appointing the new prime minister. Marki-Zay claims to have the ability to unite all those voters who are desperate for change. But it will not be easy to maintain the unity of a coalition made up of six parties.

Coinciding with the legislative elections, the Hungarian citizens must also make a decision in a referendum on the diffusion of LGTBI content in educational centers. Voters must answer four questions about the restriction of LGTBI content to minors, with a battery of questions that also allude to the alleged promotion of gender reassignment treatments among children. The Government has appealed to the right of parents to decide on the education of their children to justify this type of measure, despite the suspicion shown from Brussels.